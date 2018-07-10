By Martijn T K•
Jul 10, 2018
At first I was afraid that this would be a course on the boring part of technology, but it is not. It is an interesting course on standardisation in technology, showing the historical impact of standardisation while focussing on the newest developments of autonomous driving and privacy. I can now see how standardisation will have a huge impact on how companies like Facebook can be regulated, but also how valuable it is to try to set a standard and increase the impact of technological innovations on the world.
By Mozaffar I•
May 18, 2020
It changed my viewpoint to standards. How it is hard to establishing a new standard and popularization of it. It is fully related to humans, attitudes, biases and goals.
By Prakash. R•
Aug 29, 2020
Most usefull this course.
By Asaf O•
May 29, 2020
Excellent
By Nicolas S S•
Oct 3, 2019
Thanks a lot for putting this course together :)
By Adam R•
Jan 27, 2022
This course is not worth your time. It lacks a coherent structure. If you take this course, be prepared to read a collection of articles that marginally relate to the topics and to watch a disjointed series of badly produced videos. The quizzes are written in such poor English that it is nearly impossible to answer the questions correctly.