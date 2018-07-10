Chevron Left
Welcome to the course standardisation and technology! Do you already know what standards are? Could you image a world without standards? It is certainly not easy to visualize a world without standards and the huge importance of standards is often underestimated in our society. That is because such a vast amount are common to us and have been for ages. We don’t even realise they are standards anymore. We are excited to see you join and explore the world of standards that goes unnoticed by so many! First we visit historic examples of standards and see that even Before Christ standards were ever present. But since then standards have grown and evolved alongside societies and we need to discuss the fundamentals of standards and standard setting. Nowadays technology is rapidly advancing and standards play an ever increasing role. Have you ever wondered what happens under the hood of your mobile phone? How are we able to orchestrate something so huge as the internet without technical agreements and protocols, without standards? We take a look at the organisations that develop and maintain these standards and even take a brief glimpse in the future of this ever evolving field! Each week video lectures and reading material according to the bibliography in in the introduction will be provided. Practice tests will help you to prepare for the graded assessment at the end of each week. Good luck and we hope you enjoy the course!...

By Martijn T K

Jul 10, 2018

At first I was afraid that this would be a course on the boring part of technology, but it is not. It is an interesting course on standardisation in technology, showing the historical impact of standardisation while focussing on the newest developments of autonomous driving and privacy. I can now see how standardisation will have a huge impact on how companies like Facebook can be regulated, but also how valuable it is to try to set a standard and increase the impact of technological innovations on the world.

By Mozaffar I

May 18, 2020

It changed my viewpoint to standards. How it is hard to establishing a new standard and popularization of it. It is fully related to humans, attitudes, biases and goals.

By Prakash. R

Aug 29, 2020

Most usefull this course.

By Asaf O

May 29, 2020

Excellent

By Nicolas S S

Oct 3, 2019

Thanks a lot for putting this course together :)

By Adam R

Jan 27, 2022

This course is not worth your time. It lacks a coherent structure. If you take this course, be prepared to read a collection of articles that marginally relate to the topics and to watch a disjointed series of badly produced videos. The quizzes are written in such poor English that it is nearly impossible to answer the questions correctly.

