About this Course

8,915 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will comprehend the ways in which industry and research interact.

  • You will recognise the special requirements resulting from digitalisation in production and industrial manufacturing.

  • At the end of this course you will be familiar with the most relevant digital applications in aerospace research.

  • You will be able to discuss examples of the utilisation of these technologies.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Digitalisation and the Future of the Aerospace Industry

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Digitalisation in Production

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Human Factors 4.0: Requirements and challenges for humans, teams and organizations

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Managing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul for Civil Aircraft

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITALISATION IN THE AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

View all reviews

About the Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization

Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder