About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level

Aeronautics, space research, engineering, natural sciences.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn about a wide variety of digital applications utilised in aviation research.

  • You will understand the nearly ubiquitous presence of digitalisation in aviation research today.

  • You will recognise the increasing complexity across all systems, resulting in part from digitalisation.

Course 3 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level

Aeronautics, space research, engineering, natural sciences.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Digital Strategy of Bavaria

10 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min)
3 hours to complete

Collaborative Aircraft Design

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Digital Avionics Networks

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Modeling and Simulation of Aerospace Systems with Modelica

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Digital Models and their Compression in Structure-Control Interaction Problems

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings

