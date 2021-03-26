About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn about a range of digital applications used in space research.

  • You will take a look at hazards created by digitalisation, especially in space travel, and at the challenges faced by the scientific community.

  • You will understand the effects of digitalisation on satellite navigation technology in particular.

Course 2 of 3 in the
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Digital Transformation in the Space Industry

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
5 hours to complete

Space and Digitisation - Changing Paradigms and Challenges

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) for efficient and flexible air navigation

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 89 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Digitisation in Earth Observation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization

Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space

