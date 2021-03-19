Chevron Left
Back to Digitalisation in Space Research

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digitalisation in Space Research by Technische Universität München (TUM)

4.7
stars
63 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an overview of the most important digital applications in the field of aerospace research. The course instructors discuss how digitalisation is impacting and changing both satellite-based and manned spaceflight research. One unit is specifically devoted to exploring the use of artificial intelligence in the evaluation of satellite data....

Top reviews

LO

Dec 29, 2021

Thanks to all instructors for making such good videos. I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn about space research. Never stop learning about space research! :D

AN

Jan 24, 2022

The course itself is fine. But maybe the topic is a bit niche and difficult to have peers can timely evaluate the written assignment(s). Say at least a week's time.

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Digitalisation in Space Research

By Aayush S

Mar 19, 2021

The course was very well designed and extremely informative wrt Digitalisation trends in the industry, I identify myself as an aviation enthusiast and the course helped me broaden my area of interests and opened new areas of learning. I would recommend this to everyone, irrespective of the industry they work in.

By Danial A

Apr 18, 2021

The course has really great curriculum with a wonderful set of resource persons. The level of experience shared in this course surpasses any technical conference and is thus a great source of learning for aerospace aspirants.

By Spapaioa

Feb 1, 2022

r​eally really helpfull course. Very intresting lectures. i took so much knowlege from that helpfull for my Master. i would like to mension that if you are reading 3 hours per day is possible to finish the course in 8 days

By Alastair

Jul 26, 2021

I​ strongly recommend you move this course to a platform better than coursera.

By Buğrahan Y

Aug 8, 2021

T​his course has really helped me to pass a milestone for my studies and my future job. It was a huge pleasure to take an important course from one of the best universities in Europe and also in the world. So, I really appreciate the efforts that are given from every person behind and in front of the cameras.

By Hünkar S

Dec 23, 2020

This course is really incredible! It is clarified well and details as to future digitalization subjects of aerospace systems learning facility. It also provides new perspectives about space researchers for the next applications of industries

By Laily

Dec 30, 2021

Thanks to all instructors for making such good videos. I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn about space research. Never stop learning about space research! :D

By Au Y K N

Jan 25, 2022

The course itself is fine. But maybe the topic is a bit niche and difficult to have peers can timely evaluate the written assignment(s). Say at least a week's time.

By Neil C D

Oct 16, 2020

Brilliant course. Top-notch teaching and valuable insights gained into Digitalisation in Space Industry, Satellite Performance and AI!

By Enrico B

Mar 27, 2021

As a space engineering student I found this course very interesting and helpful.

By AVINASH K Y

Oct 10, 2021

Students and professional should go through this course at once. Amazing Course

By Joel A

Apr 6, 2021

A great way to gain tons of insights about digitalization and tech in space!

By Mohammed F

Mar 2, 2022

As a space tech start-up I found this course very interesting and helpful.

By Eshwar B B

Apr 6, 2021

Like the course structure and content, it covers in short durations.

By Siddhant J

Jan 19, 2022

e​njoyed the whole course.informative.

By George K

Jan 13, 2022

Excellent content

By YASH M

Mar 7, 2021

excellent

course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder