LO
Dec 29, 2021
Thanks to all instructors for making such good videos. I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn about space research. Never stop learning about space research! :D
AN
Jan 24, 2022
The course itself is fine. But maybe the topic is a bit niche and difficult to have peers can timely evaluate the written assignment(s). Say at least a week's time.
By Aayush S•
Mar 19, 2021
The course was very well designed and extremely informative wrt Digitalisation trends in the industry, I identify myself as an aviation enthusiast and the course helped me broaden my area of interests and opened new areas of learning. I would recommend this to everyone, irrespective of the industry they work in.
By Danial A•
Apr 18, 2021
The course has really great curriculum with a wonderful set of resource persons. The level of experience shared in this course surpasses any technical conference and is thus a great source of learning for aerospace aspirants.
By Spapaioa•
Feb 1, 2022
really really helpfull course. Very intresting lectures. i took so much knowlege from that helpfull for my Master. i would like to mension that if you are reading 3 hours per day is possible to finish the course in 8 days
By Alastair•
Jul 26, 2021
I strongly recommend you move this course to a platform better than coursera.
By Buğrahan Y•
Aug 8, 2021
This course has really helped me to pass a milestone for my studies and my future job. It was a huge pleasure to take an important course from one of the best universities in Europe and also in the world. So, I really appreciate the efforts that are given from every person behind and in front of the cameras.
By Hünkar S•
Dec 23, 2020
This course is really incredible! It is clarified well and details as to future digitalization subjects of aerospace systems learning facility. It also provides new perspectives about space researchers for the next applications of industries
By Laily•
Dec 30, 2021
Thanks to all instructors for making such good videos. I recommend it to everyone who wants to learn about space research. Never stop learning about space research! :D
By Au Y K N•
Jan 25, 2022
The course itself is fine. But maybe the topic is a bit niche and difficult to have peers can timely evaluate the written assignment(s). Say at least a week's time.
By Neil C D•
Oct 16, 2020
Brilliant course. Top-notch teaching and valuable insights gained into Digitalisation in Space Industry, Satellite Performance and AI!
By Enrico B•
Mar 27, 2021
As a space engineering student I found this course very interesting and helpful.
By AVINASH K Y•
Oct 10, 2021
Students and professional should go through this course at once. Amazing Course
By Joel A•
Apr 6, 2021
A great way to gain tons of insights about digitalization and tech in space!
By Mohammed F•
Mar 2, 2022
As a space tech start-up I found this course very interesting and helpful.
By Eshwar B B•
Apr 6, 2021
Like the course structure and content, it covers in short durations.
By Siddhant J•
Jan 19, 2022
enjoyed the whole course.informative.
By George K•
Jan 13, 2022
Excellent content
By YASH M•
Mar 7, 2021
excellent
course