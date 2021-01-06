Chevron Left
The instructors of the online course "Digitalisation in Aeronautics" present a spectrum of different aviation research and application areas, exploring the impact of digitalisation in this specific field, including the effects of digitalisation in simulating the interaction of aircraft components, in overall aircraft development and related decision-making and in the communication channels used within aircraft. A broad and varied range of applications and digital solutions are explored in detail in the individual modules of this course....

By Youssef A

Jan 6, 2021

It is the first-ever course I take but to say that I was impressed is the least. The material, the information delivery, and the course overall are really amazing.

By ROHAN S

Dec 5, 2021

I liked it very very much, getting an opportunity to learn from the top universities from home is a blessing, hope more aeronautics courses are added here soon.

By Ajay K S

Nov 5, 2020

Nice But please extend the course by some videos inclusion to understand the process better.

Thanks

By Chaichana

Oct 6, 2020

This course is worth enrolling to further my technical skill knowledge in digitization.

By meganka s

Oct 4, 2020

The Teachers are awesome!

By Francesco R

Apr 9, 2021

good introduction of the topics, too deep dive of readings on specific items of topics

By Buğrahan Y

Aug 29, 2021

I​ actually believe that I am really afortunate to get this awesome course from one of the best universities in the world. I really want to thank everyone who participated to make this course and also the Munich Technical University.

By Raahil R

Oct 3, 2021

The course was educational and helpful. As an aspiring pilot i learned a lot from this course. I especially enjoyed how I could take my own time to do my work.

By Jessica A

Jan 11, 2021

This was my first course with Coursera and I couldn't be more happier that I could finish it. Thank you so much for all the support and oppurtunities.

By Pratik J

Nov 7, 2021

​got to learn a lot about the revolution how worl is being taken over digitilasation. really helped me a lot

By antman2015_ 6

Jan 17, 2022

The course helped me to improve my knowledge; of all areas of the cabin of an Airplane cockpit.

By Hajar O

Aug 6, 2021

An interesting and concise course ! I thank very much all the members of the team

By amlaku y

Feb 1, 2021

the course was vert interesting

By George K

Jan 16, 2022

very very interesting topic

By UBAID U

Jan 3, 2021

The best course of aviation

By Abderrahmane O H

Apr 14, 2022

What an amazing course.

By advanced d e & t

Dec 7, 2020

Good

By Azize Y

Mar 29, 2021

Impeccable et brillant professeurs qui savent ce qu'ils font.

By DARSHAN R A S

Aug 16, 2021

GOOD

By Ashwin G M

Apr 25, 2021

I expected the course to give a bit more indept knowledge into any one of the tools mentioned. Maybe an assignment on Modelica would have further made the course more interesting. It is definitely not worth paying for this course, as you can get similar courses for free on YouTube. The tools mentioned in the course are open-source available. Nevertheless, I think it is a good refresher course or beginner course that gives overview of Modelling and Optimization tools.

By Srujan S B

Feb 4, 2022

The concepts thought were good but definitely not for beginners

