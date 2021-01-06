YA
Jan 5, 2021
It is the first-ever course I take but to say that I was impressed is the least. The material, the information delivery, and the course overall are really amazing.
RS
Dec 4, 2021
I liked it very very much, getting an opportunity to learn from the top universities from home is a blessing, hope more aeronautics courses are added here soon.
By Ajay K S•
Nov 5, 2020
Nice But please extend the course by some videos inclusion to understand the process better.
Thanks
By Chaichana•
Oct 6, 2020
This course is worth enrolling to further my technical skill knowledge in digitization.
By meganka s•
Oct 4, 2020
The Teachers are awesome!
By Francesco R•
Apr 9, 2021
good introduction of the topics, too deep dive of readings on specific items of topics
By Buğrahan Y•
Aug 29, 2021
I actually believe that I am really afortunate to get this awesome course from one of the best universities in the world. I really want to thank everyone who participated to make this course and also the Munich Technical University.
By Raahil R•
Oct 3, 2021
The course was educational and helpful. As an aspiring pilot i learned a lot from this course. I especially enjoyed how I could take my own time to do my work.
By Jessica A•
Jan 11, 2021
This was my first course with Coursera and I couldn't be more happier that I could finish it. Thank you so much for all the support and oppurtunities.
By Pratik J•
Nov 7, 2021
got to learn a lot about the revolution how worl is being taken over digitilasation. really helped me a lot
By antman2015_ 6•
Jan 17, 2022
The course helped me to improve my knowledge; of all areas of the cabin of an Airplane cockpit.
By Hajar O•
Aug 6, 2021
An interesting and concise course ! I thank very much all the members of the team
By amlaku y•
Feb 1, 2021
the course was vert interesting
By George K•
Jan 16, 2022
very very interesting topic
By UBAID U•
Jan 3, 2021
The best course of aviation
By Abderrahmane O H•
Apr 14, 2022
What an amazing course.
By advanced d e & t•
Dec 7, 2020
Good
By Azize Y•
Mar 29, 2021
Impeccable et brillant professeurs qui savent ce qu'ils font.
By DARSHAN R A S•
Aug 16, 2021
GOOD
By Ashwin G M•
Apr 25, 2021
I expected the course to give a bit more indept knowledge into any one of the tools mentioned. Maybe an assignment on Modelica would have further made the course more interesting. It is definitely not worth paying for this course, as you can get similar courses for free on YouTube. The tools mentioned in the course are open-source available. Nevertheless, I think it is a good refresher course or beginner course that gives overview of Modelling and Optimization tools.
By Srujan S B•
Feb 4, 2022
The concepts thought were good but definitely not for beginners