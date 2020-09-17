Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digitalisation in the Aerospace Industry by Technische Universität München (TUM)

About the Course

The online course Digitalisation in Aerospace aims at making you aware of special production requirements connected with digitalisation. You will learn about the role of robotics and automation in manufacturing and gain a better understanding of differing perspectives on research and manufacturing as well as the points where these intersect....

AM

Nov 20, 2020

Gives a great insight to the aerospace industry and the way it is run. This is very important for every person to know who wants to have a career in this industry

AY

Aug 19, 2021

Amazing Course prepared for Aeronautical / Aerospace students as well as for professionals.

By Çağatay K

Sep 17, 2020

It is really instructive course, I have to thank you preparing that course.

By Jeet D

May 8, 2021

The course starts with a generalized overview of smart manufacturing in the aerospace industry and then goes specific to maintenance certification by the end. This could have been structured well, more insights about aviation computational science and AI for Aerospace could have been included

By Utkarsh D

Apr 25, 2021

I had a Great learning experience and I learnt about the various processes and management strategies used which help and Boast Digitalisation in the Aerospace Industry. Thank you Professors for such an informative learning experience. Danke !!

By ARYAN S M 1

Nov 21, 2020

Gives a great insight to the aerospace industry and the way it is run. This is very important for every person to know who wants to have a career in this industry

By Bilkay G

Dec 21, 2020

I really liked the content of the course. It is very informative and helpful to understand.

By Siddhant J

Jul 25, 2021

Helpful course, and a nice way to spend a week productively.

By 3231_SREERAM S K

Jan 11, 2021

Very informative and guided to the world of digitalisation.

By Noah B

Apr 25, 2021

Great course on a very interesting topic! The only thing I have to criticise is that the translated transcript and also in the module's language (english) is partly incomplete or false/ not congruent with the videos.

Nevertheless, I enjoyed the course and I can only recommend to take it!

By Jennifer M

Aug 3, 2021

Q​uestions don't necessarily reflect what you learn in the videos

By Christoph S

Jan 29, 2022

I​ found this introductionary course very useful, particularly as it managed to give a short but clear overview of hot topics in week one and then an in-depth introduction to maintenance aspects in week three. I recommend it!

By Ajay K S

Oct 31, 2020

It was interesting, but was a short course, could have been more efficient if some process videos were included, Reference materials also in English for wider coverage.

It is perfect for a start.

Thanks a Lot

By Hans C A R

May 19, 2021

Excellent course, very complete on information about the digitization of aeronautics and space

By AVINASH K Y

Aug 20, 2021

Amazing Course prepared for Aeronautical / Aerospace students as well as for professionals.

By Julio D T

Oct 27, 2021

Great course. A panoramic view of the state of the digitalisation process of the industry.

By Abderrahmane O H

Dec 24, 2021

What an interesting course, I really appreciate the effort of the professors. Thank you!

By Vatsal G

Aug 4, 2021

V​ery insightful course. Totally worth the time. Excited to see the other two courses.

By John L

May 23, 2022

T​his was an amazing course. I learned so much! Can't wait to learn more! --John

By Murat K Ç

Jan 24, 2022

Very useful course to understand the basics of EASA Part 145

By Life M S

Aug 15, 2021

Its a good overview to understand the elements,

By Abdelkhalek R

Sep 13, 2021

I need to learn Dutch for complete that course

By Martha J D

Nov 14, 2021

very well explained I have learned a lot!

By Adolfo A R A

Jul 25, 2021

Excelente curso, superó mis expectativas.

By SEFA Y

Mar 26, 2021

It was so benefical and worth to learn it

By M. A

Aug 23, 2021

great entry to world of automation

By Dawit A

Jan 10, 2021

the course is amazing

