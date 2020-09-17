AM
Nov 20, 2020
Gives a great insight to the aerospace industry and the way it is run. This is very important for every person to know who wants to have a career in this industry
AY
Aug 19, 2021
Amazing Course prepared for Aeronautical / Aerospace students as well as for professionals.
By Çağatay K•
Sep 17, 2020
It is really instructive course, I have to thank you preparing that course.
By Jeet D•
May 8, 2021
The course starts with a generalized overview of smart manufacturing in the aerospace industry and then goes specific to maintenance certification by the end. This could have been structured well, more insights about aviation computational science and AI for Aerospace could have been included
By Utkarsh D•
Apr 25, 2021
I had a Great learning experience and I learnt about the various processes and management strategies used which help and Boast Digitalisation in the Aerospace Industry. Thank you Professors for such an informative learning experience. Danke !!
By ARYAN S M 1•
Nov 21, 2020
By Bilkay G•
Dec 21, 2020
I really liked the content of the course. It is very informative and helpful to understand.
By Siddhant J•
Jul 25, 2021
Helpful course, and a nice way to spend a week productively.
By 3231_SREERAM S K•
Jan 11, 2021
Very informative and guided to the world of digitalisation.
By Noah B•
Apr 25, 2021
Great course on a very interesting topic! The only thing I have to criticise is that the translated transcript and also in the module's language (english) is partly incomplete or false/ not congruent with the videos.
Nevertheless, I enjoyed the course and I can only recommend to take it!
By Jennifer M•
Aug 3, 2021
Questions don't necessarily reflect what you learn in the videos
By Christoph S•
Jan 29, 2022
I found this introductionary course very useful, particularly as it managed to give a short but clear overview of hot topics in week one and then an in-depth introduction to maintenance aspects in week three. I recommend it!
By Ajay K S•
Oct 31, 2020
It was interesting, but was a short course, could have been more efficient if some process videos were included, Reference materials also in English for wider coverage.
It is perfect for a start.
Thanks a Lot
By Hans C A R•
May 19, 2021
Excellent course, very complete on information about the digitization of aeronautics and space
By AVINASH K Y•
Aug 20, 2021
By Julio D T•
Oct 27, 2021
Great course. A panoramic view of the state of the digitalisation process of the industry.
By Abderrahmane O H•
Dec 24, 2021
What an interesting course, I really appreciate the effort of the professors. Thank you!
By Vatsal G•
Aug 4, 2021
Very insightful course. Totally worth the time. Excited to see the other two courses.
By John L•
May 23, 2022
This was an amazing course. I learned so much! Can't wait to learn more! --John
By Murat K Ç•
Jan 24, 2022
Very useful course to understand the basics of EASA Part 145
By Life M S•
Aug 15, 2021
Its a good overview to understand the elements,
By Abdelkhalek R•
Sep 13, 2021
I need to learn Dutch for complete that course
By Martha J D•
Nov 14, 2021
very well explained I have learned a lot!
By Adolfo A R A•
Jul 25, 2021
Excelente curso, superó mis expectativas.
By SEFA Y•
Mar 26, 2021
It was so benefical and worth to learn it
By M. A•
Aug 23, 2021
great entry to world of automation
By Dawit A•
Jan 10, 2021
the course is amazing