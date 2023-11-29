Knowledge Accelerators
The ABC's of GDPR: Protecting Privacy in an Online World
Knowledge Accelerators

The ABC's of GDPR: Protecting Privacy in an Online World

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Keith Gibson

Instructor: Keith Gibson

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.9

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learners will learn roles, compliance standards, data subject rights, and responsibilities of organizations with respect to GDPR.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome! This course is aimed at business professionals, web designers, and other interested professionals who collect, process, use, or otherwise encounter personal data subject to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. By the end of this course, learners will be familiar with roles involved in assuring compliance with GDPR standards, the rights of GDPR data subjects, responsibilities of organizations regarding GDPR and the consequences for failure to comply with the law.

What's included

7 videos2 readings7 quizzes4 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (8 ratings)
Keith Gibson
Knowledge Accelerators
11 Courses148,384 learners

Offered by

Knowledge Accelerators

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 15

4.9

15 reviews

  • 5 stars

    86.66%

  • 4 stars

    13.33%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

DW
5

Reviewed on Nov 28, 2023

AT
5

Reviewed on Jan 19, 2024

View more reviews

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions