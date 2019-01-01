Profile

Hank C. Lucas

Robert H. Smith Professor of Information Systems

    Bio

    Henry C. Lucas, Jr. is the Robert H. Smith Professor of Information at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, the University of Maryland. He received a B.S. from Yale University and an M.S. and Ph.D. from the Sloan School of Management, M.I.T. Professor Lucas’ research interests include IT-enabled transformations, disruptive technologies, the impact of information technology on organizations, IT in organization design and the value of information technology. He is the author of a dozen books and more than 70 articles in professional periodicals on the impact of technology, information technology in organization design, the return on investments in technology, implementation of information technology, decision-making for technology, and information technology and corporate strategy. Professor Lucas currently is teaching an undergraduate Honors Course on Formulating U.S. Science and Technology Policy and an MBA course on Strategic and Transformational IT.

    Courses

    Surviving Disruptive Technologies (On Demand)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder