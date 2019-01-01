Henry C. Lucas, Jr. is the Robert H. Smith Professor of Information at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, the University of Maryland. He received a B.S. from Yale University and an M.S. and Ph.D. from the Sloan School of Management, M.I.T. Professor Lucas’ research interests include IT-enabled transformations, disruptive technologies, the impact of information technology on organizations, IT in organization design and the value of information technology. He is the author of a dozen books and more than 70 articles in professional periodicals on the impact of technology, information technology in organization design, the return on investments in technology, implementation of information technology, decision-making for technology, and information technology and corporate strategy. Professor Lucas currently is teaching an undergraduate Honors Course on Formulating U.S. Science and Technology Policy and an MBA course on Strategic and Transformational IT.