Build a Space Travel Website is the perfect course for frontend developers who want to practice bringing high-quality Figma designs to life in the browser.
It’s the ultimate collab: Frontend Mentor on design, Scrimba on toolkit, Kevin Powell as a guide and you as developer. During the course, you’ll test your HTML, CSS and JavaScript skills by building out a responsive, multi-page site featuring a homepage, buttons, a navigation bar, tabs, keyboard navigation and underline, dot and number indicators. You’ll also learn how to create an effective design system to ensure that your site is sharp and professional, and your coding is as efficient as possible. You’ll get as much independent practice as possible in this course, using detailed designs in Figma to craft a site which looks amazing on a variety of screen sizes and browsers. Thanks to Scrimba's interactive technology, you’ll build the muscle memory you need to become a truly efficient developer. After completing this course, you’ll have a deep understanding of CSS and responsive design and the knowledge to build an interactive site which users will adore.