Creating a Multi Page App using HTML & CSS
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a multi-app with three pages using HTML and CSS. You will be able to use the div tag to split your page into sections, h1, h2, and h3 tags, to write a title as a headline. The P tag to write a paragraph or one line. The A tag to add a link or connect pages with each other and finally, the unordered lists ul tag to make a list. Then, you will be able to style these tags and add colors, background, change the font size and add some elements to the right of the page and ones to the left, and many other properties. As HTML and CSS are the foundational languages of the web. HTML is a markup language that is used for developing web pages. CSS is a language that defines the presentation of a document written in HTML. Learning to use HTML and CSS enables you to better understand any website, gain more money as a web developer freelancer and finally Learn Other Coding Languages Easier and Faster. This guided project is for beginners in the field of websites and web pages. It provides you with the first steps to be a web developer. Moreover, it equips you with knowledge of HTML and CSS.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
create the head of the HTML file and create the index page of this app.
design the home page using CSS.
link a new page called play with the index page.
style the play page and apply some different features in design using CSS.
create and design the achievers page using HTML and CSS.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
