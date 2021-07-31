Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Multi Page App using HTML & CSS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a multi-app with three pages using HTML and CSS. You will be able to use the div tag to split your page into sections, h1, h2, and h3 tags, to write a title as a headline. The P tag to write a paragraph or one line. The A tag to add a link or connect pages with each other and finally, the unordered lists ul tag to make a list. Then, you will be able to style these tags and add colors, background, change the font size and add some elements to the right of the page and ones to the left, and many other properties. As HTML and CSS are the foundational languages of the web. HTML is a markup language that is used for developing web pages. CSS is a language that defines the presentation of a document written in HTML.
Learning to use HTML and CSS enables you to better understand any website, gain more money as a web developer freelancer and finally Learn Other Coding Languages Easier and Faster.
This guided project is for beginners in the field of websites and web pages. It provides you with the first steps to be a web developer. Moreover, it equips you with knowledge of HTML and CSS....
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Creating a Multi Page App using HTML & CSS