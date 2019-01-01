Omneya Khaled studied in the Department of Computing Engineering, at the German University of Cairo, Egypt. I received my B.Sc. degrees and learned team-oriented, project-based software engineering courses, including several offerings of software process and product management. My research in software engineering focuses on analyzing the root causes of problems in the structure, behavior, and management of complex software systems. I have been a business intelligence analyst for 2 years. I have been used spreadsheets in my whole career life.