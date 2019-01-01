Profile

Omnya Khaled

Business

    Omneya Khaled studied in the Department of Computing Engineering, at the German University of Cairo, Egypt. I received my B.Sc. degrees and learned team-oriented, project-based software engineering courses, including several offerings of software process and product management. My research in software engineering focuses on analyzing the root causes of problems in the structure, behavior, and management of complex software systems. I have been a business intelligence analyst for 2 years. I have been used spreadsheets in my whole career life.

    Wrangling Data for Data Analysts with Python

    Python معالجة مسبقة للبيانات و تحليلها بواسطة

    معالجة البيانات وتحليل الأعمال باستخدام برنامج جدول البيانات

    الترجيح الإحصائي أو Statistical Weighting فى Microsoft Excel

    Excel والمخططات المتقدمة فى Pivotاستخدام جداول و مخططات ال

    SQL تحسين أداء وضبط أوامر

    Microsoft Excel حسابات البيانات في

    Creating a Quiz Game using Vanilla JavaScript

    Power BI الحصول على البيانات وشكلها ودمجها باستخدام

    Power BI وتقارير باستخدام Visualizations إنشاء

    و تحميل البيانات و إخراجهاPandas شرح أساسيات استخدام

    Microsoft Excel استخدام المعادلات و الوظائف البسيطة فى

    Optimization of SQL query Tuning and Performance

    MYSQL Workbench إنشاء و تصميم قواعد البيانات باستخدام

    HTML و CSS انشاء تطبيق متعدد الصفحات باستخدام

    Database Creation and Modeling using MYSQL Workbench

    Introduction to Business Analysis Using Spreadsheets: Basics

    MatplotLib Python باستخدام plots إنشاء ال

    Microsoft Excel بحث و ترتيب وتصفية البيانات فى

    Creating a Multi Page App using HTML & CSS

    Data Manipulation and Management using MYSQL Workbench

    إنشاء لعبة الأسئلة باستخدام Vanilla JavaScript

    Plots Creation using Matplotlib Python

    مقدمة لتحليل البيانات باستخدام جدول البيانات

    Get, Shape, Combine and Merge the datasets using Power BI

