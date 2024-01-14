Board Infinity
Build a Webpage with HTML and CSS
Build a Webpage with HTML and CSS

This course is part of Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: Board Infinity

2,277 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Grasp fundamentals of HTML, mastering the structure and usage of tags, attributes, and elements to define web content and layout.

  • Understand and apply CSS basics, learning to control layout, typography, and color schemes while comprehending the concept of cascading.

  • Delve into Bootstrap's framework, leveraging its pre-built components to create professional, mobile-friendly web designs.

  • Acquire foundational web design principles, emphasizing responsive design and ensuring web pages are visually appealing across devices.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

11 quizzes

This course is part of the Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), which is the standard language used for creating web pages. You will learn about the structure of an HTML document and the basic HTML tags used to define the content and layout of a web page.

What's included

18 videos4 readings2 quizzes

In this module, you will be introduced to CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), which is used to style and format HTML documents. You will learn about the basic syntax of CSS and how to use CSS to control the layout, typography, and colors of a web page.

What's included

44 videos5 readings6 quizzes

In this module, you will be introduced to Bootstrap, a popular front-end framework for building responsive and mobile-first websites. You will learn about the basic structure of Bootstrap and how to use its pre-built components to create professional-looking web pages.

What's included

26 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 peer review

