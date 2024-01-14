Dive into the fascinating world of web development with this beginner-friendly course that unravels the art of building web pages using HTML and CSS. Organized into three intensive modules, this course provides a structured learning path, moving from the very basics to more intricate design techniques.
Build a Webpage with HTML and CSS
(13 reviews)
What you'll learn
Grasp fundamentals of HTML, mastering the structure and usage of tags, attributes, and elements to define web content and layout.
Understand and apply CSS basics, learning to control layout, typography, and color schemes while comprehending the concept of cascading.
Delve into Bootstrap's framework, leveraging its pre-built components to create professional, mobile-friendly web designs.
Acquire foundational web design principles, emphasizing responsive design and ensuring web pages are visually appealing across devices.
(13 reviews)
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language), which is the standard language used for creating web pages. You will learn about the structure of an HTML document and the basic HTML tags used to define the content and layout of a web page.
What's included
18 videos4 readings2 quizzes
In this module, you will be introduced to CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), which is used to style and format HTML documents. You will learn about the basic syntax of CSS and how to use CSS to control the layout, typography, and colors of a web page.
What's included
44 videos5 readings6 quizzes
In this module, you will be introduced to Bootstrap, a popular front-end framework for building responsive and mobile-first websites. You will learn about the basic structure of Bootstrap and how to use its pre-built components to create professional-looking web pages.
What's included
26 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 peer review
Reviewed on Jan 13, 2024
Frequently asked questions
This course is focused on teaching beginners the fundamentals of building webpages using HTML and CSS. It guides learners through the entire process of developing a webpage, from understanding the basics of HTML and CSS to creating responsive designs with Bootstrap.
