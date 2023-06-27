Dive into the captivating world of JavaScript, a cornerstone language that has revolutionized web development by enabling dynamic and engaging web applications. This course, divided into three holistic modules, ensures learners gain a deep understanding of JavaScript from basic concepts to advanced implementations.
JavaScript for Web Development
This course is part of Build Website with HTML, JavaScript, AngularJS, and React Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Gain deep knowledge of JavaScript fundamentals: variables, data types, operators, and functions for effective web application development.
Acquire the ability to dynamically modify web pages using DOM manipulation and craft responsive user interfaces through event handling techniques.
Achieve expertise in advanced JavaScript practices and harness the power of jQuery to enhance web page interactivity and simplify tasks.
Culminate learning with a hands-on project, demonstrating real-world application of JavaScript and jQuery skills to create dynamic web experiences.
Skills you'll gain
There are 3 modules in this course
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create basic programs that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.
17 videos4 readings2 quizzes
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of how to manipulate the Document Object Model (DOM) using JavaScript and how to handle events in JavaScript. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with the DOM and will develop a deep understanding of how to make dynamic and interactive web pages. The module will cover the key concepts of the DOM, including how to access and manipulate DOM elements using JavaScript, and how to use event listeners to respond to user input, such as clicks and key presses. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create interactive web pages that are responsive to user input. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in manipulating the DOM using JavaScript and will be able to handle events to make their web pages more interactive. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.
13 videos3 readings3 quizzes
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of advanced JavaScript techniques and the jQuery library. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and jQuery and will develop a deep understanding of how to make dynamic and interactive web pages. Learners will understand how to use these techniques to write efficient and effective JavaScript code. In addition, learners will be introduced to the jQuery library, which simplifies DOM manipulation and event handling in JavaScript. They will learn how to use jQuery to create animations, handle events, and manipulate the DOM more easily. By the end of the module, lerners will build a hands on project that will bring thier learning to life.
12 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 peer review
