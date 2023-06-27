Libraries and Frameworks for Frontend Development

This course is designed for individuals who want to learn how to build robust and scalable web applications using Angular and React. Throughout the course, you will learn the fundamental concepts of front-end development and understand how to create dynamic and interactive user interfaces.
Master the intricacies of React, learning components, state management, and JSX, to craft interactive user interfaces with ease.
Delve deep into Angular's architecture, from components and directives to services, optimizing web applications for scalability and robustness.
Construct simple web pages with responsive layouts, interactive features, and dynamic content to enrich user experience.
Acquire hands-on experience in end-to-end front-end project development, equipping you with a promising career as a front-end developer.
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of React, a popular JavaScript library used for building user interfaces. You will learn about the key concepts of React, such as components, state, props, and JSX, and understand how they work together to create dynamic and interactive UIs.
18 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to Angular, a popular JavaScript framework used for building dynamic and scalable web applications. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with Angular and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of Angular, including components, modules, directives, services, and templates. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create complex web applications that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating robust and scalable web applications using Angular. They will be able to apply best practices and design patterns to build high-quality applications that meet the needs of their clients and users.
21 videos4 readings4 quizzes
The module will cover the key concepts and tools necessary for front-end project development. Learners will gain hands-on experience working with popular front-end libraries and frameworks, and they will learn how to integrate these libraries into their projects to create powerful and dynamic user interfaces. By the end of the module, learners will have completed a full-scale front-end project that they can add to their portfolio. They will have a deep understanding of the end-to-end process of front-end project development. They will also have a solid foundation in front-end development and be well-prepared to pursue a career as a front-end developer.
8 videos1 reading1 peer review
