This specialization takes you through the journey of mastering User Interface (UI) design, beginning with the seven fundamentals of UI design principles and progressing to real-world challenges where you build and refactor entire UI's using HTML and CSS. You’ll gain proficiency in design tools and best practices, and learn how to transform your designs from concepts in Figma to fully functional code. By the end of the course, you'll be equipped to craft intuitive and aesthetically pleasing interfaces.
Applied Learning Project
The included projects focus on key UI design elements: scale in a color picker tool, visual hierarchy in an email form, and data organization in a sales dashboard. Learners will apply design principles to create functional interfaces that enhance user engagement and improve information display and accessibility.