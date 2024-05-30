Scrimba
UI Design for Web Developers Specialization
UI Design for Web Developers Specialization

User Interface Design Mastery. Learn UI Design Principles and How to Implement Them with Code

Taught in English

Gary Simon
Kevin Powell

Instructors: Gary Simon

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master visual design principles and UI tools.

  • Convert Figma designs to functional code.

  • Craft interfaces with seamless user experiences.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Scrimba
Earn a career certificate

Specialization - 3 course series

Learn UI Design

Course 112 hours

What you'll learn

  • User Interface Design

Skills you'll gain

Category: User Interface Design (UI Design)

From Figma to Code

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Create user interfaces from mockups.

  • Create responsive layouts.

Skills you'll gain

Category: HTML and CSS
Category: Web Design
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: User Interface

Build a Space Travel Website

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • CSS Design Systems

  • Responsive Web Design

Skills you'll gain

Category: Responsive Web Design
Category: User Interface (UI) Design
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
Category: HTML Components

Instructors

Gary Simon
Scrimba
3 Courses

Offered by

Scrimba

