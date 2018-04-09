Chevron Left
4.7
stars
50 ratings
12 reviews

The purpose of this course is to help individuals and organizations survive when confronted with disruptive technologies that threaten their current way of life. We will look at a general model of survival and use it to analyze companies and industries that have failed or are close to failing. Examples of companies that have not survived include Kodak, a firm over 100 years old, Blockbuster and Borders. It is likely that each of us has done business with all of these firms, and today Kodak and Blockbuster are in bankruptcy and Borders has been liquidated. Disruptions are impacting industries like education; Coursera and others offering these massive open online courses are a challenge for Universities. In addition to firms that have failed, we will look at some that have survived and are doing well. What are their strategies for survival? By highlighting the reasons for the decline of firms and industries, participants can begin to understand how to keep the same thing from happening to them. Through the study of successful organizations, we will try to tease out approaches to disruptions that actually work. Our ultimate objective is to develop a strategy for survival in a world confronting one disruptive technology after another....

PP

Oct 22, 2019

VR

Apr 8, 2018

Very nicely constructed and informative course with apt examples

By Vipul R R

Apr 9, 2018

By Farhan S F

Jul 24, 2020

This has to be one of the best courses out there. Legacy companies with reputation and huge share of the market failed to realize the the contribution of digital technologies. They lost share within a short time and their management couldn't cope up the technologies rapidly. As a result, their reluctance resulted to the demise. Professor Lucas referred to Blockbuster, Borders and Kodak as the three amigos and gives a deep research about their problems and disruptions.

By Tida S

Sep 15, 2019

The course is fun and informative. I learned many things and broaden my perspective on surviving disruption more practically. I also observed many good adopters and change refusing companies and see the consequences. Thank you professor, I also like Franky.

By geetha r

Mar 26, 2018

Such a wonderful instructor to learn disruptive technology. sure will learn and understand whats all about surviving disruptive technology, because the entire module is filled with real time examples ..

By Paitoon p

Oct 23, 2019

Thank you for this course make me understand disruption technology and how to survive.

By Christopher S M

Feb 7, 2022

Very cool to have failures as the focal point for case studies.

By Sanjay S

Sep 12, 2019

Great insights, great Professor - thanks for the nice course

By andre n

Dec 31, 2018

Great intro to disruptive technology and theyr effects!

By Olanipekun O

Jun 17, 2017

Very interesting course

By Monica M C

Jan 19, 2020

Amazing Teacher!

By Yoges V R

Apr 29, 2017

Thanks for offering this course as MOOC on Cursera.

By Narasimhan R

Mar 1, 2018

Good course.

