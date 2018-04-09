PP
Oct 22, 2019
Thank you for this course make me understand disruption technology and how to survive.
VR
Apr 8, 2018
Very nicely constructed and informative course with apt examples
By Vipul R R•
Apr 9, 2018
Very nicely constructed and informative course with apt examples
By Farhan S F•
Jul 24, 2020
This has to be one of the best courses out there. Legacy companies with reputation and huge share of the market failed to realize the the contribution of digital technologies. They lost share within a short time and their management couldn't cope up the technologies rapidly. As a result, their reluctance resulted to the demise. Professor Lucas referred to Blockbuster, Borders and Kodak as the three amigos and gives a deep research about their problems and disruptions.
By Tida S•
Sep 15, 2019
The course is fun and informative. I learned many things and broaden my perspective on surviving disruption more practically. I also observed many good adopters and change refusing companies and see the consequences. Thank you professor, I also like Franky.
By geetha r•
Mar 26, 2018
Such a wonderful instructor to learn disruptive technology. sure will learn and understand whats all about surviving disruptive technology, because the entire module is filled with real time examples ..
By Paitoon p•
Oct 23, 2019
Thank you for this course make me understand disruption technology and how to survive.
By Christopher S M•
Feb 7, 2022
Very cool to have failures as the focal point for case studies.
By Sanjay S•
Sep 12, 2019
Great insights, great Professor - thanks for the nice course
By andre n•
Dec 31, 2018
Great intro to disruptive technology and theyr effects!
By Olanipekun O•
Jun 17, 2017
Very interesting course
By Monica M C•
Jan 19, 2020
Amazing Teacher!
By Yoges V R•
Apr 29, 2017
Thanks for offering this course as MOOC on Cursera.
By Narasimhan R•
Mar 1, 2018
Good course.