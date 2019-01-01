Alex Slors has 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. A background of hands on knowledge of hotel operations as well as corporate environments within prestigious international companies (Le Meridien, Dorchester Collection) gives a balanced approach to the business challenges we are facing today. Since 2006, Alex operates as an independent consultant, focusing on supporting hotel owners and investors with maximizing asset value. Projects include asset management for Starwood, Marriott and IHG portfolios and a large variety of development projects world-wide.