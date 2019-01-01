Profile

David Turnbull

Co-Founder and CCO

Bio

Hailing originally from Scotland, David has spent the last 20 years working in the hospitality industry. David is a specialist in the field of hotel demand management, founding in 2006, the Revenue Management & Distribution outsource & consulting company Yeeld Solutions and since 2012, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of SnapShot GmbH. David is actively involved in the product development of the SnapShot Applications and oversees the Product, Customer Experience, Consultancy & Education divisions. Previously, David was Director of Revenue Management & Distribution for Design Hotels AG and held senior revenue management positions in the UK for both Le Meridien & Como Hotels and Resorts.

Courses

Demand management: Breaking down today’s commercial silos

