Lennert de Jong is a very experienced hospitality professional. Started with SynXis in Europe in 1999, learning hotels distribution inside out. Became a hotelier in 2006, moving to citizenM, where he is currently responsible for citizenM's commercial strategy and transformational topics. Lennert is a visionaire on the distribution landscape and a recognized though leader in (hotel) online marketing, demand management and sales. Lennert founded Snapshot together with David Turnbull, Michael Heinze and Michael Levie, and is currently chair of the Revenue Management advisory board of HSMAI Europe.