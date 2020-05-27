TH
Sep 30, 2021
Thank you for the excellent course. I've gained valued knowledge and improved my personal skills for this field.\n\nThanks a lot. Wish you all the best.
RS
Mar 10, 2021
Well structured and presented. I especially appreciated the Forecasting models and the case studies.
By Erica A•
May 27, 2020
Demand Management: Oh wow what an eye opener. I have worked in the tourism industry all my work life of more than 18 years. Preparing reports and not completely sure why they are necessary. Now i have a better understanding of Forecasting and Optimizing. I will encourage anyone who is looking for a career in tourism, revenue management please do this course. You will speak and give directives in confidence.
By michele f•
May 27, 2020
I can't give 5 stars just because some of the content (and the material) is a bit outdated. Some additional readings from 2014 are not available anymore and some youtube videos have been deleted. For the rest, I am very happy with the overall experience and the learnings. Definitely recommended for someone new on the Hotel Industry
By Neil M•
Feb 24, 2019
Good, overall video lectures, though it can be very "demanding" course if you do not have an accounting background. I learned about the process of demand management, and through a bit more time invested in understanding numbers in the data collection and their relationship, it was possible to complete the course. Thank you Essec
By Pedro F•
Apr 21, 2020
O conteúdo segue como sempre muito bom.Aulas diretas e fáceis de se perceber.A minha única questão a ser levantada é sobre a metodologia de avaliação.Mais uma vez repetiam a metodologia de fazer um exercício e o mesmo ser corrigido por um colega do curso.Continuo a não ser totalmente favorável a isto.Mas de resto o curso está sendo muito bom e agradável de ser fazer.
By Isabel E•
May 26, 2016
Excellent industry knowledge coupled with engaging video tutorials. Great intermediate course to further your knowledge on the way traditional hotel departments have developed into the intertwined entities we see today.
By Denarie C•
Jan 11, 2016
A really interesting course, complete yet condensed to understand most of the future of Revenue Management: the comprehensive Demand Management. Accessible to most and really well made. Will recommend!
By Chris L•
Feb 14, 2019
Excellent course, I really enjoyed learn about topic each week, especially the last one, I'd been looking for explanation about Revenue Management analysis, and finally I've gotten it. Thank you!
By Svetlana G•
Jan 26, 2019
Amazingly useful and interesting course. It is also very practical throughout each lesson and you feel like you are practicing as you learn the theory with the teacher. Enjoyed it!
By Ibán M T•
Dec 31, 2015
High quality professionals spreading their knowledges about marketing , channels and resources in hospitality and IT business. Update issues in current matters. Thanks!!
By HUBAU J•
Nov 3, 2016
Just a great course to get the big picture of Demand Management & permits to be able to get the base to go further & in detail. Definetly a great course.
By TRẦN T K H•
Sep 30, 2021
By Thomas G•
Mar 7, 2016
Excellent course for intermediate level, with good explanations and highly relevant topics. Well presented, too.
By Ramona S•
Mar 11, 2021
By Caroline R•
Dec 16, 2015
Absolutely brilliant course with a variety of speakers from different backgrounds - loved it!
By Sunil P•
Aug 3, 2020
Excellent course materials and methods of teaching
Outstanding quality of assignments
By DODO J•
Apr 24, 2020
I like this course...... The Last evaluation is very important but bit difficult...
By Yulia S•
Nov 22, 2018
Thank you for interesting course, full of useful information and practice!
By Shamon R•
Feb 19, 2019
This was fun and educational Thank you so much for putting this together
By Vladislav Z•
May 3, 2020
Brendan May and Alex are great teachers. others are a bit boring
By Christos K•
Jan 27, 2021
I love these courses! Extremely insightful for my line of work!
By Mohamed M•
May 29, 2020
Wonderful course and very useful, it will help me in my career.
By Ross B•
Sep 4, 2021
Great course that blends several disciplines together.
By Xavier M E•
Jul 15, 2021
Well woth it to consolidate knowledge and experience!
By Nicolas P•
Mar 30, 2020
Challenging, very interesting and excellent professors
By Nguyen T T•
Jul 30, 2021
Thank you for sharing good knowledge and experiences