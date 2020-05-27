Chevron Left
The biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry over the next 5 years is the lack of integration between the key commercial disciplines of sales, revenue, distribution and finance and the negative impact this will continue to have on delivering asset value and maximum profitability. This course, spread over 4 key modules: Asset Management Demand Generation Digital Marketing Demand Optimisation aims to break down these commercial silos and reveal the journey from long-term asset development through to short-term profit tactics and how commercial teams can align themselves throughout the organisation. Created by SnapShot, this course is hosted by a group of experienced Industry guest lecturers in their fields of expertise and includes an ideal mix of accessible theory and practical exercises and simulations. SnapShot is a Hotel Demand Management company that specializes in helping hotels aggregate and use their data. We provide useful tools as well as innovative education and coaching services to empower hotels to take informed decisions in managing their demand to increase profits....

TH

Sep 30, 2021

Thank you for the excellent course. I've gained valued knowledge and improved my personal skills for this field.\n\nThanks a lot. Wish you all the best.

RS

Mar 10, 2021

Well structured and presented. I especially appreciated the Forecasting models and the case studies.

By Erica A

May 27, 2020

Demand Management: Oh wow what an eye opener. I have worked in the tourism industry all my work life of more than 18 years. Preparing reports and not completely sure why they are necessary. Now i have a better understanding of Forecasting and Optimizing. I will encourage anyone who is looking for a career in tourism, revenue management please do this course. You will speak and give directives in confidence.

By michele f

May 27, 2020

I can't give 5 stars just because some of the content (and the material) is a bit outdated. Some additional readings from 2014 are not available anymore and some youtube videos have been deleted. For the rest, I am very happy with the overall experience and the learnings. Definitely recommended for someone new on the Hotel Industry

By Neil M

Feb 24, 2019

Good, overall video lectures, though it can be very "demanding" course if you do not have an accounting background. I learned about the process of demand management, and through a bit more time invested in understanding numbers in the data collection and their relationship, it was possible to complete the course. Thank you Essec

By Pedro F

Apr 21, 2020

O conteúdo segue como sempre muito bom.Aulas diretas e fáceis de se perceber.A minha única questão a ser levantada é sobre a metodologia de avaliação.Mais uma vez repetiam a metodologia de fazer um exercício e o mesmo ser corrigido por um colega do curso.Continuo a não ser totalmente favorável a isto.Mas de resto o curso está sendo muito bom e agradável de ser fazer.

By Isabel E

May 26, 2016

Excellent industry knowledge coupled with engaging video tutorials. Great intermediate course to further your knowledge on the way traditional hotel departments have developed into the intertwined entities we see today.

By Denarie C

Jan 11, 2016

A really interesting course, complete yet condensed to understand most of the future of Revenue Management: the comprehensive Demand Management. Accessible to most and really well made. Will recommend!

By Chris L

Feb 14, 2019

Excellent course, I really enjoyed learn about topic each week, especially the last one, I'd been looking for explanation about Revenue Management analysis, and finally I've gotten it. Thank you!

By Svetlana G

Jan 26, 2019

Amazingly useful and interesting course. It is also very practical throughout each lesson and you feel like you are practicing as you learn the theory with the teacher. Enjoyed it!

By Ibán M T

Dec 31, 2015

High quality professionals spreading their knowledges about marketing , channels and resources in hospitality and IT business. Update issues in current matters. Thanks!!

By HUBAU J

Nov 3, 2016

Just a great course to get the big picture of Demand Management & permits to be able to get the base to go further & in detail. Definetly a great course.

By Thomas G

Mar 7, 2016

Excellent course for intermediate level, with good explanations and highly relevant topics. Well presented, too.

By Caroline R

Dec 16, 2015

Absolutely brilliant course with a variety of speakers from different backgrounds - loved it!

By Sunil P

Aug 3, 2020

Excellent course materials and methods of teaching

Outstanding quality of assignments

By DODO J

Apr 24, 2020

I like this course...... The Last evaluation is very important but bit difficult...

By Yulia S

Nov 22, 2018

Thank you for interesting course, full of useful information and practice!

By Shamon R

Feb 19, 2019

This was fun and educational Thank you so much for putting this together

By Vladislav Z

May 3, 2020

Brendan May and Alex are great teachers. others are a bit boring

By Christos K

Jan 27, 2021

I love these courses! Extremely insightful for my line of work!

By Mohamed M

May 29, 2020

Wonderful course and very useful, it will help me in my career.

By Ross B

Sep 4, 2021

Great course that blends several disciplines together.

By Xavier M E

Jul 15, 2021

W​ell woth it to consolidate knowledge and experience!

By Nicolas P

Mar 30, 2020

Challenging, very interesting and excellent professors

By Nguyen T T

Jul 30, 2021

Thank you for sharing good knowledge and experiences

