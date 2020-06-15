In this case study based exercise, you will apply the knowledge you have gained about distribution, revenue and demand management to a ‘real’ world case – Hotel “De l'étoile” - a prestigious upmarket internationally branded property in Paris that to the outside world seems to be doing well but is in fact unprofitable for its owner.
ESSEC Business School
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Situational analysis
In the module we will examine the very interesting case of Hotel de l’Etoile, a family owned, internationally branded, 300-bedroom hotel in the heart of Paris France. Although outwardly very successful, the property is struggling with profitability - something that owner Greg Sayer feels might be connected with its distribution, revenue management and demand management strategy....More information will be released progressively as you complete the assignments. Please, see the "Resources" tab of the videos unlocked after you will have done our peer assessment.
Questionning the brand?
Having completed your analysis, you should make a clear recommendation as to what the owners should do with regard to the brand in order to improve performance.
Recommendations to the board Family
Having completed your analysis and had feedback from your peers, it’s now time to make your recommendation as to what the hotel should actually do.
Implementation of the strategy
Assuming that the board approves your recommendation, and having had feedback from your peer, you next need to assess the operational implications of implementing your strategy.
Thank you ESSEC Business School for the Hospitality Management course. It was a remarkable learning journey. All the best.
Not that many people gave helpful feedback to me about my project, but I would still recommend this course.
I have learned so much through this Capstone project. How to apply the RM in a hotel scenario from concept to analyzing to implementation. Thank you Coursera for this wonderful learning platform.
This course is amazing. But bit difficult for beginners...
