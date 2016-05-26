DK
Oct 17, 2017
I have learned so much through this Capstone project. How to apply the RM in a hotel scenario from concept to analyzing to implementation. Thank you Coursera for this wonderful learning platform.
FC
Jul 15, 2020
Thank you ESSEC Business School for the Hospitality Management course. It was a remarkable learning journey. All the best.
By Benjamin C•
May 26, 2016
This capstone project is a bad joke and I'm gonna tell you why!
First, ESSEC TAs were never available! We had to contact Coursera several times for weeks to get a simple yet not helpful reply from ESSEC. And it was too late for anything, really... Remember, the whole project lasts for 4 weeks only!
Second, several documents required for the weekly assignments were missing! It's fair to say we were all free-styling (i.e. making wild assumptions) our ways through the entire capstone due to lack of necessary information.
Third (and most importantly). most of the participants didn't have any basic business background whatsoever. Be prepared to get a bad grade from someone who's clueless about hotel business, not to mention revenue or demand management. That really makes you wonder how these people even passed the last three core courses....
Forth, this capstone is great for those who just want to get a certificate for the sake of having a certificate. Did you notice those 4 or 5 star ratings with no written reviews? Yeah, they were probably trying to show their appreciation for the easy certificate. After all, it's easy to walk away with a decent grade when there's no one knows what's going on. ANYTHING GOES! However, if you are a serious learner who wants to actually learn something, run away from this capstone. You will be thanking me later.
All in all, a horrible experience and I wish I could get those 4 weeks of my life back!
By Neil M•
May 20, 2019
PROS
Peter O'Connor is a very knowledgeable industry veteran. So reading his articles on the industry is a great base to work from.
Lucky to get a great set of students who I could learn from through grading their assignments and their feedback on mine.
Most of the ESSEC material was easy to understand and work through.
CONS
Unlike University setting that I had gone through there is no professor to tell you if you are wrong or right. Students can, but they are like me and you here to learn.
Some of the material was outdated and needs revision.
There are plagiarizers just like in any institution. Perhaps insecure about their Linked in status and need a certificate.
Overall, like with all the Coursera courses, it is what you put in and get out of it that will matter.
I certainly have learned a lot, not enough to land me a job but to appreciate my peers and industry professionals like Peter O'Connor.
Thanks Coursera for making this possible.
By Deepti K•
Oct 18, 2017
By Fe M D G C•
Jul 16, 2020
By Ilia, I•
Aug 11, 2019
A course that makes your brain works. You analytical skills will be tested at maximum. Well done!
By Mauricio A Q M•
Mar 26, 2018
Good course. With more information we could have made better analysis.
By DODO J•
Jun 16, 2020
This course is amazing. But bit difficult for beginners...
By Firoz K•
Sep 8, 2020
Hopefully it will work on upcoming future as well.
By Eleanor M•
Aug 17, 2016
Wonderful course & specialization - I learnt a lot !
By Shamon R•
Feb 19, 2019
Thank you so much for putting this together.
By Dinesh V•
Dec 22, 2020
Specialization on hotel distribution
By Dr. R M•
Jul 9, 2017
Excellent Course...
By John f R C•
Oct 4, 2020
good course
By ORJI C M•
Feb 11, 2017
real deal
By Daniel P•
Jun 19, 2019
Good introduction and interesting practical exercises during the last week. A lot of good content, lot of work and good reward at the end!
By Cassandra G•
Jul 3, 2017
Not that many people gave helpful feedback to me about my project, but I would still recommend this course.
By Alek T•
Oct 28, 2016
Peer reviewed assignments are a joke. Assignment was "Not Verified" which is not possible seeing how before you submit you have to verify assignment.