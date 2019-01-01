Profile

Nicolas Graf

Professeur

Nicolas Graf teaches strategy and management. He received his Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, majoring in hospitality and tourism management with an emphasis on corporate finance and strategic management. He received his MBA and bachelor’s degree from the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland. As a certified chef, he managed individual restaurants in Switzerland and worked in full service hotels in the United States. Prior to joining ESSEC faculty, Dr. Graf was assistant Professor at the University of Houston, Professor at the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne and Visiting Professor at Reims Management School.

As a scholar, his research focuses on competitive strategy, product development and franchise systems in service industries. He has published in various academic journals, including the International Journal in Hospitality Management, The Real Estate Finance Journal and the Journal of Retail and Leisure Property. He has also published a number of applied articles in industry journals and newsletters such as the HVS newsletter, hospitalitynet.com, ehotelier.com, tourismroi.com and the HILITE magazine.

The fundamentals of hotel distribution

