About this Course

13,275 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pricing
  • Revenue Management
  • Forecasting
  • Segmentation Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up89%(2,634 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started with Revenue Management

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Segmentation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Forecasting & Budgeting

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Pricing

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE FUNDAMENTALS OF REVENUE MANAGEMENT: THE CORNERSTONE OF REVENUE STRATEGY

View all reviews

About the Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization

Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder