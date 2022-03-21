With a fixed capacity, a highly disposable product and high fixed costs, hotels are a natural candidate for the application of revenue management. Originally developed by the airlines in the 1970s, these analytics-based techniques help predict consumer behavior at the hotel’s market level so that the hotel can sell each room each night at the optimum price.
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Revenue Management
Welcome! In this first module, you will understand what revenue management is, why it’s important, simple steps to get started, how revenue management can increase profit through booking curve management and how effective yielding can improve a hotel’s profits. Moving forward, we’ll share best practices and better prepare you for today’s complex digital age.
Introduction to Segmentation
In this second module we will discuss segmentation 101, four things to consider while determining segmentation, as well as our best practices in regards to working with properties who need to go through a re-segmentation exercise, and presenting you with some key takeaways.
Introduction to Forecasting & Budgeting
In this third module, you will have an overview of forecasting and its basic terminology, explore forecasting goals, trends and tools, and understand how to link forecasting and budgeting together.
Introduction to Pricing
This last module should help tie together concepts from the previous three modules to give you a practical understanding of the fundamentals of revenue management. You will understand why pricing is important, the difference between common pricing strategies, and what are the 7 most common pricing mistakes. After that we will revisit the topic of Big Data, automated systems, and system connectivity as it and discuss best practices for pricing.
Being new to the Hospitality industry and revenue management, I learned a lot of new concepts. It is a very good course without lengthy assignments.
The video's helped the format of learning with the diagrams. I have learned some new techniques and will use the lessons in my way of thinking (not only for hotels) .
Very interesting to start with the knowledge of strategic pricing. I manage a company with touristic apartments and it had helped me a lot.
Excelente curso, explica los conceptos fundamentales del Revenue Management que son tan fundamentales para la optimización de la utilidad de la empresa
Market hospitality services, manage demand, and optimize revenue.
