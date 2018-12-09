YZ
Jul 31, 2017
very useful and rich with it content , the complimentary reading is awesome and indeed needed\n\nthe final exam is a bit hard , i do recommend it for people who are seeking knowledge in RM
DT
Apr 30, 2022
I have been working in the hospitality industry for around 3 years. I found a lot of useful knowledge in the course. It is practical and informative. Highly recommend the course.
By Martin I L•
Dec 9, 2018
I'm giving this 3 stars, kind of like a 3 star hotel. Maybe some value for money, but you're not getting the best available product.
I enjoyed the videos and I learned a lot. Duetto has great insights, especially if you're already somewhat familiar with RM and the industry. For students, however, there are not enough opportunities to apply the concepts during the course. The result is a set of problems on the Final Exam that represent the first real chance for the student to apply all of the theory of the course. More practice in application of concepts before the final exam is necessary. Give more exercises for practice instead of waiting until the Final to throw problems at students.
An even bigger problem in the course was low quality writing and typing for Coursera materials. In the quizzes and in the closed-captioning, there were tons of typos. There was also text in the quizzes that I would bet was not proofread. Nobody proofed the in-course written materials. I'm sure I missed some quiz questions because of typos and text errors. There are two big textual errors on the Final Exam too, like someone decided to change the nature of the test question, but didn't delete all of the text from an earlier version of the question That happened to change the meaning of the question completely! And then the same weird error appeared again on the following question!
As far as outside materials go, it was good, when I could find it! Nearly all of the readings were from the corporate partner Duetto, but there were many bad hyperlinks. When I was lucky, I found the reading or video on my own, but sometimes I could not. I realize that I'm taking a canned course that was created a few years ago, but I'm paying, and all links to outside readings should work.
So there you have it. I learned a lot from the excellent videos by Nathaniel Green, who has since left Duetto. He does a great job of explaining Duetto's thinking about RM, which is pretty sophisticated. Looking back at when I first learned about RM 10 years ago, Duetto is leading RM thought exactly where it needs to go, to a place that understands big data and the explosion of channels. But other than the videos by Duetto and the outside articles that have live links, there is little value added.
By Francis G•
Jun 30, 2019
The course was very insightful and full of useful information. It was well presented, especially by Nathaniel Green. However, the constant hand gestures on every word by all presenters was too much and very distracting. In acting class, we would call this overacting. The final exam was extremely disappointing and hence the 3 stars. The course was knowledge based full of information. There was not one question based on the knowledge on the exam that you learned like the quizzes. The exam was practical as if you were an analyst having to take action at a hotel (what would you do?). The exam needs to be redone to test understanding of concepts taught (again it was an informative lecture) vs being solely a practical exam. I spent over two hours reviewing transcripts and it wasn’t necessary-disappointing.
By Justin T•
Aug 2, 2019
I'd like more practice questions throughout the coursing understanding when it makes sense to Yield or lower rates. The final quiz was complicated to understand.
By Wesley J A•
Jan 23, 2020
Very good. Just a few minor draw backs, most of the online complimentary links for reading and videos are not working or require you to sign in to a third party account.
By Tanay P•
Jul 8, 2019
It has been a great learning experience. Learnt a lot of new things. Thank you Coursera, Essec Business School and Duetto for guiding me.
Have a wonderful day ahead!
By Lemuel C•
Jun 17, 2020
Very thorough course on Revenue Management. Liked the structure of the course as well as the pace. A lot of content was explained in a short amount of time.
By Joseph D•
May 19, 2019
I've been in hotel business for over 10 years and this course reawakened me and extended my understanding.
By Cassandra G•
Dec 19, 2015
While I enjoyed most of the content of this course, I felt that it was one long advertisement for Duetto. I will certainly continue the course series because I enjoy the learning. Also, a note for presenters, please be aware of how distracting so many hand gestures can be. Thanks!
By Denis D•
Nov 13, 2016
I personally found this course extremely interesting and useful though I, myself, on the other side of the road as far as the Hotels are concerned. It had been though very important for me to understand how the Hotels are seeing the future in regard to revenue management and strategy. Thanks a a lot to Duetto team, the guys were absolutely phenomenal, I could not stop educating from them. Thank you all very much for another tremendously interesting and educational course.
By Haijing L•
Nov 14, 2018
This course provides me a structured knowledge on Revenue management, with the examples of best practices in the industry that I can directly apply on my daily work. It not only strengthened my understanding in revenue management as a whole, but also equipped me with essential skills in building and executing the revenue strategy effectively .
By Pawan B•
Oct 4, 2020
This course was really skillful. All the articles under this course were well explined by the instuctors. I learned a lot about dynamic Fundamentals Of Revenue Management. I am very grateful to Coursera and ESSEC Business School for bringing this course into being. Highly recommendable.
By Suresh S•
Dec 21, 2018
Well planned and narrated program.
The course has been easy to understand and follow. Even experienced hoteliers has something new to learn. The faculty needs special mention as they have explained every topic in detailed manner. Thank you Coursera for this great initiative.
By Yanet S V V•
May 27, 2020
Me pareció un curso bastante completo para aquellos que quieren formarse en esta carrera profesional. Un punto a mejorar es la realización de casos prácticos al final del curso, podría ser un módulo interesante para ayudar al alumno a aplicar todas las terminlogias vistas.
By Luka T•
Apr 23, 2020
The whole concept is great, same as in the Distribution course. Amazing and enjoyable! However there seems to be loads of broken or expired links in Complimentary Readings sections, so it would be great if you have an option to fix it.
Other than that, 5*!
By Pedro F•
Apr 13, 2020
O curso em si é muito bom.O curso esta bastante claro , simples e fácil de se entender.Objectivo como sempre.A única questão que levanto é em relação aos links de leitura extra.Sempre temos links com erro, e nenhum video do youtube esta a funcionar.
By Pierre-Emmanuel R•
May 13, 2020
I had a little bit of notions in Revenue Management but this MOOC was really well explained and I now have a better understanding of why Revenue management is so important and what are the key tools to perform in this area.
By KEITA O•
Mar 26, 2017
It was great to learn all basic of Revenue management. I have not remembered all words used for revenue management but could understand almost all. I will read materials and watch short movies again after this as well.
By Carlos E G•
Nov 7, 2020
The most useful course I have taken in revenue management field. It gives an exact first approach of what revenue management is and why it is important in nowadays hotel industry.
By Doan T D T•
May 1, 2022
I have been working in the hospitality industry for around 3 years. I found a lot of useful knowledge in the course. It is practical and informative. Highly recommend the course.
By Alex•
Sep 11, 2021
This course is really wonderful with rich content and some quizzes. I have learned a lot about revenue management. Thank you Coursera, Essec Business School and instructors!
By Esther E S•
Nov 25, 2017
I value specifically the repetition of concepts across videos and readings - it meant it really solidified the learning and knowledge so that I now can confidently apply it.
By Tania P•
Mar 22, 2022
The video's helped the format of learning with the diagrams.
I have learned some new techniques and will use the lessons in my way of thinking (not only for hotels) .
By Gustavo M•
Jun 11, 2018
Me gustó mucho el curso. No tenía conocimientos sobre el tema y terminé teniendo una gran noción de conceptos y de forma de pensar las problemáticas de los negocios.
By Svetlana G•
Dec 26, 2018
The course is incredibly interesting, informative, and well paced. It would be good to have more practical examples in order to be better prepared for the end exam.
By Yiannis•
Mar 4, 2021
Exceptional Course; should be followed by any professional at hotel/ hospitality sector who
aim to deliver at hotel revenue management field. Highly recommended!