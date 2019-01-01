Nathaniel (or Nat as everyone calls him) spearheads Global Solution Engineering for Duetto: his work branches between sales, product development, marketing, and thought-leadership content-generation. He graduated in 2013 from Cornell University and holds a Bachelors of Science from The School of Hotel Administration. Nat’s work experience is spread between both hospitality and data management including time at Micros eCommerce (formerly TIG Global), El Cid Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group Greater China, various entrepreneurial ventures (including the eLabs at Cornell), and most notably providing analytics support for AH&LA and HSMAI's "Distribution Channel Analysis: a Guide for Hotels" study.