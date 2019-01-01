Profile

Augustin leads customer success out of Duetto's London office and is passionate about proving the power of pricing with technology. He works with existing and new customers to elevate their revenue strategy and drive bottom-line growth. Prior to Duetto he was Regional Director of Revenue for the UK city center assets of Starwood Capital managed by Principal Hayley, Four Pillars and De Vere Venues. He also worked for Concorde Hotels and The Set Hotels in revenue management positions before that and studied at Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne in Switzerland.

The Fundamentals of Revenue Management: The Cornerstone of Revenue Strategy

