Hotel management involves tending to a variety of tasks that ensure a hotel operates smoothly. Responsibilities such as onboarding staff, handling finances, and monitoring performance may all fall under hotel management. Although this is often a behind-the-scenes role, hotel managers will occasionally interact with guests as well.
If you're a motivated individual with great organizational skills and a knack for leadership, you could excel as a hotel manager. Hotel managers need to balance the ability to listen to employees and guests with the ability to make important decisions. Whether you're instructing staff or listening to customer complaints, you'll need to be patient and empathic. Being comfortable with delegating tasks and taking responsibility for failures is also essential.
Learning about hotel management can help you prepare for a managerial position in the hospitality field. In this role, your duties may include everything from overseeing staff to promoting the hotel to maintaining financial records. As of 2021, the average annual salary for a hotel manager in the US is around $50,000; however, factors such as the location and quality of the hotel will have a strong influence on overall pay.
Hotel managers may work in businesses of various sizes, ranging from a local bed-and-breakfast to a large-scale, luxury hotel in a big city. The size of the facility will determine the full scope of the manager's duties.
Online courses can help you learn skills that are essential to hotel management, including how to apply revenue management tactics and work with online travel agents. Other courses dive into related topics, such as the importance of food and beverage management, to give you a thorough understanding of different aspects of hotel management.