Mastering Hotel Financials
Mastering Hotel Financials

Taught in English

Manish Gupta

Instructor: Manish Gupta

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define key financial terms and concepts used in hotel management.

  • Explain the financial structures and processes within the hotel industry.

  • Analyze real-life hotel financial scenarios and make informed decisions.

  • Assess the financial health of a hotel and propose strategies for improvement.

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In this introductory module, learners will delve into the fundamental concepts and terminology essential for understanding hotel financial management. They will explore basic financial terms, the importance of financial metrics, and the principles of revenue management strategies.

15 videos5 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

In this module, learners will focus on analyzing financial statements commonly used in the hotel industry, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements. They will also explore performance metrics and benchmarking to evaluate a hotel's financial performance.

13 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

This module delves into strategic financial decision-making in the hotel industry. Learners will explore investment and capital planning, financial strategies for growth, crisis management, and cost control and budgeting.

12 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

In the final module, learners will examine the impact of technology on hotel finance, including automation, AI, payment technologies, and data analytics. They will also explore future trends such as blockchain, virtual reality, sustainable tourism, and global financial considerations.

15 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Manish Gupta
