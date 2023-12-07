In the fast-paced and dynamic world of hospitality management, mastering the financial aspects of hotel operations is essential for success. "Hospitality Management: Foundations of Hotel Financials" is a comprehensive course designed to provide you with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in hotel financial management. Whether you're an aspiring hotel manager, a small hotel owner, a hospitality student, or simply passionate about the industry, this course will empower you with the financial expertise required to make informed decisions and drive profitability in the hotel sector.
Mastering Hotel Financials
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Define key financial terms and concepts used in hotel management.
Explain the financial structures and processes within the hotel industry.
Analyze real-life hotel financial scenarios and make informed decisions.
Assess the financial health of a hotel and propose strategies for improvement.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
4 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this introductory module, learners will delve into the fundamental concepts and terminology essential for understanding hotel financial management. They will explore basic financial terms, the importance of financial metrics, and the principles of revenue management strategies.
What's included
15 videos5 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In this module, learners will focus on analyzing financial statements commonly used in the hotel industry, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements. They will also explore performance metrics and benchmarking to evaluate a hotel's financial performance.
What's included
13 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
This module delves into strategic financial decision-making in the hotel industry. Learners will explore investment and capital planning, financial strategies for growth, crisis management, and cost control and budgeting.
What's included
12 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In the final module, learners will examine the impact of technology on hotel finance, including automation, AI, payment technologies, and data analytics. They will also explore future trends such as blockchain, virtual reality, sustainable tourism, and global financial considerations.
What's included
15 videos4 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.