Starweaver
Hotel Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

João Freitas

Instructor: João Freitas

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define the fundamentals of hotel digital marketing and social media strategy.

  • Identify the key platforms and channels relevant to the hotel industry.

  • Develop a hotel's online presence and brand identity through effective digital marketing strategies.

  • Analyze and measure the success of digital marketing campaigns for hotels.

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This module lays the foundation for effective hotel digital marketing. It explores the core concepts, strategies, and benefits of digital marketing in the hotel industry. Learners will gain insights into the latest trends and innovations, helping them understand the dynamic digital landscape.

Online reputation is paramount in the hospitality industry. This module focuses on the significance of online reviews and guest feedback. It equips learners with strategies for effectively monitoring, responding to, and maintaining a positive online reputation. Case studies of successful reputation management provide practical insights.

This module delves into the world of social media marketing for hotels. It introduces popular social media platforms relevant to the hotel industry and teaches learners how to tailor their strategies to match their hotel's brand identity. Topics include effective use of Instagram, engaging audiences on Facebook and Twitter, creating compelling visual content, and social media advertising strategies.

This module focuses on measuring and optimizing social media performance. Learners will delve into social media analytics and metrics, enabling them to track key performance indicators. They will also learn how to evaluate campaign success, calculate ROI, adapt strategies, and stay ahead of industry changes.

Instructor

João Freitas
Starweaver
1 Course856 learners

