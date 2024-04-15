This course is a beginner-level program that provides a comprehensive immersion into the world of digital marketing and social media strategies tailored specifically for the hotel industry. In this course, Learners will gain a solid understanding of how to effectively utilize digital marketing tools and social media platforms to enhance a hotel's online presence, engage with potential guests, and drive bookings.
Hotel Digital Marketing and Social Media Strategy
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Define the fundamentals of hotel digital marketing and social media strategy.
Identify the key platforms and channels relevant to the hotel industry.
Develop a hotel's online presence and brand identity through effective digital marketing strategies.
Analyze and measure the success of digital marketing campaigns for hotels.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
December 2023
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
This module lays the foundation for effective hotel digital marketing. It explores the core concepts, strategies, and benefits of digital marketing in the hotel industry. Learners will gain insights into the latest trends and innovations, helping them understand the dynamic digital landscape.
What's included
16 videos5 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Online reputation is paramount in the hospitality industry. This module focuses on the significance of online reviews and guest feedback. It equips learners with strategies for effectively monitoring, responding to, and maintaining a positive online reputation. Case studies of successful reputation management provide practical insights.
What's included
16 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module delves into the world of social media marketing for hotels. It introduces popular social media platforms relevant to the hotel industry and teaches learners how to tailor their strategies to match their hotel's brand identity. Topics include effective use of Instagram, engaging audiences on Facebook and Twitter, creating compelling visual content, and social media advertising strategies.
What's included
16 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module focuses on measuring and optimizing social media performance. Learners will delve into social media analytics and metrics, enabling them to track key performance indicators. They will also learn how to evaluate campaign success, calculate ROI, adapt strategies, and stay ahead of industry changes.
What's included
15 videos1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
