Beginner Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Introduction to Subsistence Marketplaces Approach

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Consumers and Entrepreneurs in Subsistence Marketplaces

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Exchanges and Needs in Subsistence Marketplaces

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Gaining Marketplaces Insights

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 137 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

