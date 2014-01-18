The foundation for this course lies with unique synergies between pioneering research, teaching, and social initiatives through the Subsistence Marketplaces Initiative. Unique to this approach is a bottom-up understanding of the intersection of poverty and the marketplace.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Introduction to Subsistence Marketplaces Approach
In this module you will learn about the bottom-up approach to the study of subsistence marketplaces. The module will also discuss cognitive predilections engendered by low-income and low-literacy in subsistence marketplaces.
Consumers and Entrepreneurs in Subsistence Marketplaces
In this module you will learn about emotions and coping behaviors in subsistence marketplaces. The module will also expose you to the life circumstances of consumers and entrepreneurs in subsistence marketplaces.
Exchanges and Needs in Subsistence Marketplaces
In this module you will learn about unique aspects that characterize marketplace interactions between buyers and sellers in subsistence marketplaces. You will also learn about understanding needs and markets in subsistence marketplaces.
Gaining Marketplaces Insights
In this module you will learn about gaining marketplace insights in subsistence marketplaces. You will also learn about environmental issues in subsistence marketplaces.
great learning, very useful for my PhD work, Thanks to Madhu Sir and whole team for designing such a comprehensive and timely course.
