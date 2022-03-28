About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None necessary

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gardening for beginners
  • Agroecology
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Land is at the Center

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete

A Brief History of Structural Racism Experienced by Black Farmers

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Community Gardening in Philadelphia: Past and Present

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Threatened Gardens and Advocacy Efforts

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Stewarding from Spirit

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Overcoming Barriers to Growing in a City

1 hour to complete
1 reading

