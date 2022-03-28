Black Agricultural Solutions to Food Apartheid is a series where we dive deep into the historical, ancestral, and spiritual connections that Black people have to land and agriculture. Throughout this course, we encourage participants to learn about their ancestral foodways, agrarian practices, and spiritual connections. These sessions share wisdom and highlight the importance of food sovereignty, rebuilding community, and land based living.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Land is at the Center
A Brief History of Structural Racism Experienced by Black Farmers
Community Gardening in Philadelphia: Past and Present
Threatened Gardens and Advocacy Efforts
We will discuss our visions for our communities and develop a greater understanding of how community gardens and urban farms can serve as a central place for rebuilding and world building to occur. We are joined in conversation by Soil Generation organizer, Sonia Galiber.
Stewarding from Spirit
The facilitator will discuss some of her practices to connect to Earth, hear from the plants, and techniques for growing in pots and small spaces.
Overcoming Barriers to Growing in a City
