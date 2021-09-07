Have you ever made a conscious effort to change the way you eat (for health or other reasons) and then felt frustrated when your plans were derailed? You’re not alone. The best laid plans are often sabotaged by a food environment that makes it increasingly hard to make healthier food choices. This can leave many people feeling mistrustful of food or feeling that our relationship with food is somehow broken. In this course, we’ll explore the history of our changing food environment, the science behind cravings for unhealthy foods AND most importantly, you’ll learn some concrete strategies for rebuilding your relationship with food. You’ll learn to practice mindful eating and self-compassion (proven strategies for supporting healthier food choices) as well as designing a customized plan to protect your relationship with food and improve the health of your greatest asset - you! I can’t wait to start on this adventure together.
This course is part of the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
No prerequisites. Recommended additional courses on Coursera: Stanford Introduction to Food & Health and Stanford’s Child Nutrition & Cooking.
How to practice mindful eating or food mindfulness.
How to practice self-compassion and rebuild your relationship with food.
- Devise a customized plan for optimizing your eating patterns.
- Rebuild your relationship with food by learning to genuinely love the foods that will support your health in the long term.
- Practice self-compassion with regard to your eating behaviors and food choices.
- Observe your own unique eating patterns and identify areas of improvement.
- Practice food mindfulness or mindful eating on a day-to-day basis.
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
What Happened to Our Relationship with Food?
In this module, we’ll examine how the commercial food industry separates us from our food and how this impacts our long-term health. We’ll explore how attitudes towards food can differ across different global regions and different cultures and how our attitudes toward food can affect our health. Finally, we’ll examine the ways in which food can support our optimal performance at work or at play.
Moderation, Balance, and Food
In this module, we’ll learn about why traditional, restrictive “diets” often fail us, how to begin reframing our thinking about food from “Am I allowed to eat this?” to “Is this food worthy of me?” and how our food choices can shape our food preferences.
How to Practice Self-Compassion and Moderation
In this module you’ll learn about the components of self-compassion, a practice that can be used to support healthier food choices and eating behaviors. You’ll also learn about how our taste receptors respond to quantity vs quality and how we can use this knowledge to maximize our eating experience while protecting our health!
Practicing Mindful Eating (Loving the Foods That Will Love You Back)
In this module, we’ll explore some of the ways in which we can rebuild a longstanding relationship with our food, by observing our own behaviors and developing customized strategies for letting go of habits that don’t serve us well. We’ll also learn more about the practice of mindful eating and how we can incorporate that practice into our daily lives.
About the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone seeking to improve their health, protect our planet and build a stronger, more positive relationship with food. The courses aim to improve knowledge about the relationships between our health, our food, how our food is made, and our environment, while inspiring us to make decisions that will protect our health and the health of the environment. After completing the specialization a learner with no previous food, nutrition, sustainable, mindful eating, or cooking skills will be able to 1. evaluate contemporary food choices for their impact on both human health and planetary sustainability, 2. achieve stepwise personal behavior change towards healthier, more sustainable eating, 3. prepare healthy, delicious meals using simple techniques and readily available ingredients, and 4. incorporate into their lives, the practice of food mindfulness, dietary moderation, varied meal composition and self-compassion with regard to their eating behaviors and food choices. Together, these skills and competencies will facilitate a lifelong, positive and health-promoting relationship with food for each individual learner and for their loved ones.
