About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisites. Recommended additional courses on Coursera: Stanford Introduction to Food & Health and Stanford’s Child Nutrition & Cooking.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to practice mindful eating or food mindfulness.

  • How to practice self-compassion and rebuild your relationship with food.

Skills you will gain

  • Devise a customized plan for optimizing your eating patterns.
  • Rebuild your relationship with food by learning to genuinely love the foods that will support your health in the long term.
  • Practice self-compassion with regard to your eating behaviors and food choices.
  • Observe your own unique eating patterns and identify areas of improvement.
  • Practice food mindfulness or mindful eating on a day-to-day basis.
Instructor

Offered by

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What Happened to Our Relationship with Food?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Moderation, Balance, and Food

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How to Practice Self-Compassion and Moderation

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Practicing Mindful Eating (Loving the Foods That Will Love You Back)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization

Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking

Frequently Asked Questions

