Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction Future Food & Food Shortage Part I

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Food Shortage Part II: Sustainable solutions

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

3 hours to complete

Healthy Choices Part I: Food & Health

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Healthy Choices Part II: Food-related behavior and interventions

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

