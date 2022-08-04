This course focuses on healthy and sustainable foods. After reviewing the crucial role of food for both health and the environment, we first look at the carbon footprint and environmental impacts of multiple ingredients and more complex foods. We also detail a health-based approach to quantify the impact of 5000+ individual foods on health, expressed in minutes of life lost and gain per serving. We then analyze trade-offs and targeted changes that can bring substantial health and environmental benefits with less than 10% caloric change. We finally address the health and sustainable performances of various diets, looking at disparities between gender, races and diets.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Environmental Impact Assessment
- Sustainability
- Environmental Health
- Diets
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Introduction to Healthy and Sustainable Foods
6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 104 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Nutritional Evaluations and Diet Choices
6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Analyzing Complex Dishes and Comparing Diets
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
