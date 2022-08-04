This course is an introductory and foundational course on sustainable consumption and health. In the first part of this course, we briefly review definitions of sustainability and the relationship between the three dimensions of sustainability and the UN-Environment Sustainable Environment Goals (SDGs), target and indicators. We then look at frameworks, indicators and footprint requirements to adequately measure sustainability, offering the opportunity to the participants to assess their own carbon and environmental footprint and make recommendation on how to reduce it. We then address the theme of sustainable consumption, looking at our main domains of consumption and at the key conditions to reach sustainable consumption and avoid rebounds effects that tend to reduce the benefits of increased product efficiency. We finally look at "what is good enough" for a given product or activity, in relationship with absolute sustainability and planetary boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Introduction to Sustainable Consumption
6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Consumption Environmental Impacts vs Costs, and Absolute Sustainability
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
8 hours to complete
Main Risk Factors Affecting Health
8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
