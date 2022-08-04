About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Problem Solving
  • Performance
  • disease
  • Flow Network
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Introduction to Sustainable Consumption

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Consumption Environmental Impacts vs Costs, and Absolute Sustainability

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
8 hours to complete

Main Risk Factors Affecting Health

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder