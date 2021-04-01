About this Course

Beginner Level

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What is food system sustainability and resilience?

  • What is a "sustainable" diet - and why does it matter?

  • How can we make our food system more sustainable?

Skills you will gain

  • Diets
  • Sustainability
  • Climate Change
  • food
  • Nutrition
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Food Systems Sustainability and Public Health

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sustainable Diets and Climate Change

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Strategies for Advancing Sustainable Diets

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

