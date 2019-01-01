Profile

Becky Ramsing

Senior Program Officer, Food Communities & Public Health

    In addition to managing the Center’s science advisory role with the Meatless Monday Campaign, I oversee research, evaluation, and communication that facilitate a shift toward sustainable, healthy diets that are plant-centric and lower in meat. As a registered dietitian, I have worked in the nutrition and public health field for over thirty years helping individuals and organizations adopt healthful lifestyle choices that are evidence based, relevant, and sustainable.  Prior to joining the CLF, I served as a Technical Advisor for nutrition and food security in Afghanistan and Ethiopia through a University of Maryland project helping women produce and utilize food for family consumption and income generation. I have also served as a nutrition consultant for community, worksite, and school-based programs developing and implementing health and nutrition curricula with clients such as Head Start, Howard County Public School System and other business and community partners. I earned a BS in community nutrition from UC-Davis and MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

    Public Health Perspectives on Sustainable Diets

