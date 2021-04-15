RJ
Apr 14, 2021
I learned so may things from this course which can be applied in the practical world. it's these kinds of courses that should be taught in school/university to reach the wider community. Many thanks,
KT
Mar 16, 2021
Great course that everyone should be taking. It really highlights the effects of food on the environment and what methods we can do to prevent and combat climate change. I love the course
By Alicia F•
Feb 1, 2021
Great!
By Ana C V L•
Jan 23, 2021
This course is definitely a MUST-LEARN.
It equipped me with information that is extremely important and up-to date, about what it is to consume a sustainable, healthy diet and its impact on the planet.
Its well-structured, thought-provoking material left me questioning and understanding the specifics on what we must do as a society in order to keep our planet safe, and get a better health while doing it.
I strongly believe that this course material should be taught in schools. Even better, everyone should do it, regardless on the background.
A must-do. Definitely recommend!
By Lina F L•
Feb 14, 2021
I really appreciated the in-depth knowledge about all the different aspects of sustainability when it comes to what we eat and grow. Even after the first few presentations, I found myself sharing the information with friends and family. As a dietitian and avid environmentalist, much of the topics covered in this course I already knew a lot about, but not to this extent. It was greatly helpful to see these comparisons explained in graphics, and to really get an idea of where we are headed unless we change the way we put food on the table.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 12, 2021
This is an engaging and concise course on food systems and their public health and environmental implications. As a casual learner on the topic at this point, I learned a lot on the details of the growing problems emphasized and absorbed at least a thing or two on doing my little part in addressing what turns out to be an existential issue. Furthermore, the course is abound with ideas for interdisciplinary research. I am looking forward to enroll in the mentioned flagship course as soon as my time permits.
By Joycelyn K•
Sep 6, 2021
This is a great introductory course to sustainable diets and its role in climate action. Instead of just talking in theory, all lectures are backed with research data conducted by the lecturers themselves. I believe people who take this course would not only feel more motivated to shift towards plant-forward diets but also be able to help others see the importance of doing so.
By SAER t•
Mar 24, 2022
Lernen ist nützlich, sehr gut, besonders durch die Coursera-Plattform, die wirklich sehr, sehr wunderbar ist. Ich möchte mich bei den Verantwortlichen für eine zielgerichtete Bildung bedanken, die ein effektives Niveau bietet. Bitte nehmen Sie meine aufrichtigen Grüße an Sie entgegen
Saer Taan
By Curt E C•
May 1, 2021
informative, inviting, knowledgeable course on making this a better world in terms of bringing about a sustainable healthier environment for all of us and our planet.
By Carolina R a•
Feb 11, 2021
I found the course very informative, inspiring and professional. I would highly recommend it. I did gain a broader view on the topic and cemented fundamental ideas.
By TAMBA Z Q 1•
Apr 2, 2021
All in one word, Coursera is very good, most especially the topic or subject under discussion was great and it thought a very perfect lesson.
By Karina G B•
Oct 5, 2021
Very good course, though I would like to see more practical examples on how to make food folicies to change diet patherns.
By S G•
Jan 29, 2021
Very interesting and useful informations concerning sustainability and our path to a more sustainable and fair world
By Nesredin A M•
Oct 20, 2021
I t was very interesting and contains valuable learning details in beautiful teaching style.
By Chanakan S•
Jun 17, 2021
Very beneficial and inspiring contents for people who are interested in sustainable diet!
By Lotte v B•
Dec 21, 2020
Great sources, and nice you can see the sources for yourself in the additional readings!
By Casperat•
Jan 17, 2021
Good, concise, effective information. Great lectures and data presentation. Thanks!
By Vixamz S•
Dec 11, 2020
If you are interested in food systems and public health then take this course.
By Sara B•
Jul 30, 2021
I recommend this course for everyone that eats!
By Manasi P•
May 4, 2021
Need of the hour !! Extremely helpful course
By NIKOLOPOULOU M F•
Apr 13, 2021
Really useful course for Dietetic students!
By Juanita P D V•
Mar 2, 2021
Love it! Very useful information
By Julie A•
Apr 27, 2021
Amazing information. Thank you.
By Jessica C•
Dec 23, 2020
Thank you for the opportunity.
By Jun L H•
Jul 25, 2021
great info, glad I took it on