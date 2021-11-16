About this Course

Instructors

Offered by

University of Copenhagen

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

University of Coimbra

EIT Health

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

How Urbanisation, Health and Urban Planning Relate

5 videos (Total 61 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

6 hours to complete

Ageing and Gentrification

3 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

7 hours to complete

Nature-based Solutions

4 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Innovative Solutions

3 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

