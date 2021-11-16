More than half of world’s population lives in cities while only 5% did so in the 18th century. The rapid urbanisation has resulted in for example inadequate infrastructure, physical inactivity, gentrification, air pollution, and growing numbers of slum dwellers. All factors challenging health and wellbeing of the people living in the cities. In addition, when addressing climate change it has become of paramount importance to look at mitigation and adaptation investments tailored to the urban context.
Offered By
Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable SolutionsUniversity of Copenhagen
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid
Universidad Politécnica de Madrid is the oldest and largest Spanish technical university, with more than 4.000 faculty members, 38.000 undergraduate students and 6.000 postgraduates in 21 Schools which cover most of engineering disciplines. More than 2,400 researchers carry out their activity at the UPM, grouped in 204 Research Groups, 19 Research Centers and 55 Laboratories. The intense collaboration with governmental bodies and industry guarantees that research at the UPM offers real solutions to real-world problems. Recently, European Commission has approved the EELISA (European Engineering Learning Innovation and Science Alliance) lead by Universidad Politécnica de Madrid in collaboration with other universities across Europe in order to reinforce the committment of European Universities towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the current social challenges of XXI century.
University of Coimbra
The University of Coimbra was founded in 1290 and constitutes a reference in higher education and R&I in Portugal, with academic reputation recognized worldwide. It includes eight faculties and over 30 research units, covering almost all study fields (Engineering, Technology, Life and Health Sciences, Architecture, Economy, Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Psychology, Pharmacy and Sports) as well as several bodies devoted to interdisciplinary research, arts and culture. UC offers advanced training programs in different areas that bind to technology, being considered by EC as one of the 20 most inspiring cases in Europe. Knowledge and technology transfer is at its core, resulting in successful initiatives, like IPN Incubator, TECBis- Business accelerator unit and Biocant, and in the creation of more than 200 spin-offs, most of them health-related.
EIT Health
EIT Health is a vast, vibrant community of world-leading health innovators backed by the European Union. Working across borders, our network connects approximately 150 world-class partner organizations, as well as entrepreneurs, start-ups, and SMEs from the worlds of business, research, education, and healthcare delivery. Our ambition is to enable people in Europe to live longer, healthier lives by transforming businesses and delivering new products and services that can progress healthcare in Europe and strengthen our economy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How Urbanisation, Health and Urban Planning Relate
This module will provide you with an overview of the key determinants of urban health. We will take you on a journey mainly through the European history of urbanisation and urban planning to reflect on the way health concerns and wellbeing have been considered and how general trends here have influenced the design of cities all across the world. Finally, we will dive into the causes and effects of air pollution and noise, two of the major health hazards in today’s urban settings. We hope the readings and resources will inspire you to begin exploring your own urban setting in terms of e.g. density and different kinds of pollution.
Ageing and Gentrification
The world population is undergoing major changes. The share of urban population is increasing, as does that of people aged 65 or over. In this module we will focus on the concept of ageing across the lifecycle, and on how different features of urban environment influence health and the ageing process. Furthermore, we will explore the phenomenon of gentrification and its impact on health in different segments of our populations. In the reading and resources section you will find shortcuts to databases and cases from different cities.
Nature-based Solutions
On many different levels evidence confirm how crucial the integration of elements of nature in the urban design is to sustain physical as well as mental health. In this module you will be introduced to blue and green planning as an instrument to promote health and mitigate and adapt to climate changes. We will look at the benefits of green space and small-scale urban farming from a community and health perspective. You will also meet examples of how new ways of designing public space motivates citizens to lead a daily physically active and healthy life. In the readings and resource section you will find more in depth material on nature based solutions and effects on climate change.
Innovative Solutions
How can we align urban planning with UN’s Sustainable Development Goals? In an urban context, how can we bend the curve of obesity? How can we reduce mortality and disease associated with the layout of the urban space and namely the way we design our transport systems? In this module you will meet stakeholders who are globally engaged in the development and implementation of sustainable approaches to resolve some of the major health related challenges that cities are facing globally. Further, you will get access to tools and frameworks for your own use
Reviews
- 5 stars81.42%
- 4 stars15.71%
- 3 stars1.42%
- 1 star1.42%
TOP REVIEWS FROM URBANISATION AND HEALTH - PROMOTING SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Very instilling. good lecturing skills, vast knowledge . i just loved . Practical approaches and well structured questions and dicussions
Wonderful course to be learnt, u will have an exposure of factors effecting health and its dynamics of sustainability.
The course is really good. I wish there was some type of written assignment where we could apply our learning
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.