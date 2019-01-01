Profile

Dirk Lund Christensen

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dirk Lund Christensen is Associate Professor in Global Health at the Global Health Section, Department of Public Health, at the University of Copenhagen. He holds a MSc degree in Human Physiology from the University of Copenhagen, and a PhD degree in Clinical Epidemiology from the University of Copenhagen/Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen. His main research area has been cardio-metabolic diseases, mainly diabetes, hypertension, cardiomyopathy and obesity, in different populations around the world with several exposure foci including physical activity, nutrition, foetal programming and infectious diseases. He has published several papers using objectively measured physical activity and health in Africa, India and Mexico primarily based on long-term collaboration with MRC in Cambridge, UK. Here, he has been involved in a research project on aerobic fitness and health based on data from the UK Biobank. In a broader context, he has published extensively on the above-mentioned topics, and is currently PI on studies in Tanzania and Mexico.

    Courses

    Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

