Learner Reviews & Feedback for Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions by University of Copenhagen

4.8
stars
67 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

More than half of world’s population lives in cities while only 5% did so in the 18th century. The rapid urbanisation has resulted in for example inadequate infrastructure, physical inactivity, gentrification, air pollution, and growing numbers of slum dwellers. All factors challenging health and wellbeing of the people living in the cities. In addition, when addressing climate change it has become of paramount importance to look at mitigation and adaptation investments tailored to the urban context. As stated in the Sustainable Development Goal 11 adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015, societies need to be at the forefront in the continuous management and design of urban spaces to secure that cities and human settlements are inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. In this course, you will learn about the key determinants of urban health including demography, climate change, air pollution, noise, transport systems, public and blue and green spaces, and policies and investments affecting sense of community and public safety. You will get a historical overview of the major trends in urban planning and meet a range of stakeholders in urban planning who will provide examples of innovative methods and people-centered approaches to create sustainable solutions. Finally, you will be provided with a series of resources to inspire you to help create awareness and action around an idea or sustainable solution in the field of urbanisation and health. The course has been developed (with support from EIT Health) in a partnership between the University of Copenhagen, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and University of Coimbra. Researchers and stakeholders in urban planning will introduce you to cases from cities in Denmark, Spain, Portugal and many other urban settings across the world. The aim of the course is to further interdisciplinary knowledge on urbanisation and health. We plan for the courses to reach citizens and activists as well planners, practitioners and decision-makers with a professional interest in sustainable urban planning from countries around the world....

II

May 6, 2022

Very instilling. good lecturing skills, vast knowledge . i just loved . Practical approaches and well structured questions and dicussions

MK

Dec 4, 2021

Wonderful course to be learnt, u will have an exposure of factors effecting health and its dynamics of sustainability.

By rachel v

Jul 5, 2021

​loved it!

By Андреева А А

Aug 4, 2021

A very good course. I speak as a very demanding person. I enjoyed it. The professors provided a lot of important information. Not only interesting one, but also useful for practical use: graphs, schemes, resources, manuals, examples of the implementation of many urban innovative solutions in cities of different countries. For me personally, it is very important when there is an example of someone's experience. Since it is possible to reduce the quantity of errors. The information is diverse and versatile. I have learned a lot and it is good that there is an opportunity to return to the course again if I need information. Many thanks to the professors, you are very pleasant and interesting, thank you to everyone who made efforts to create this course. The interest in urban design and planning with the inclusion of green elements is now increasing all over the world and this course will be extremely in demand. Thanks! It was a valuable experience.

By JOSE R I F A

Oct 3, 2021

​ha sido un gran curso con material muy actualizado, proveniente de instituciones prestigiadas. Ofrece al estudiante una amplia perspectiva de como se hermanan el Urbanismo y la salud para beneficio de la humanidad. Me quedo muy complacido por el curso. Entre a él como “oyente” y desconozco si aún es posible obtener el certificado? He e cumplido con todoas las tareas.

By gandi m

Dec 5, 2021

Wonderful course to be learnt, u will have an exposure of factors effecting health and its dynamics of sustainability.

By Tiago M

Oct 11, 2021

Excellent topics (videos, reading resources, ...) and professionals! 5 stars!

By Marlown E C G

Jan 4, 2022

E​xelente, aprendi muchas cosas importantes sobre el urbanismo y la salud.

By Ay�e M E

Oct 27, 2021

very beneficial course

By CE2210_ A Y

Aug 14, 2021

☑️

By Hlumelo F

Aug 2, 2021

v

By Flavia B

Nov 1, 2021

I am trying to download my certificate but the following error message appears on the screen: Attempted to fetch PDF but got the following errors:Could not find a rectangular or square logo for partner Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Please notify the Partner to upload one.

By Tasneem Z B

Nov 17, 2021

The course is really good. I wish there was some type of written assignment where we could apply our learning

By Ana C H

Apr 15, 2022

As a young architects, profoundly interested in cities and those inhabiting them, I found this course truly insightful. It gives an overview of the main aspects connecting urban planning and public health, underlining what professionals can do, based on other case studies, to make the first serve the second. I also found very helpful Week 5 videos on how to translate the knowledge we gathered to analyse the challenges around us, raise public awareness on those and advocate convincingly to reach to tailor-made solutions.

By Sascha H

May 2, 2022

It was a great course, a perfect introduction into the topic of the connection between Urbanisation and Health and how to engage in sustainable solutions.

I enjoyed the videos and the interesting insights they provided. I also liked the fact that after each video we had to answer some questions, that was just perfect.

By IRINE

May 7, 2022

Very instilling. good lecturing skills, vast knowledge . i just loved . Practical approaches and well structured questions and dicussions

By Carolina S

Jan 22, 2022

Excellent course. I fully recommend it.

By Burcu K B

Apr 13, 2022

Thank you

By Rodolfo A F R

Feb 27, 2022

EXCELLENT

