II
May 6, 2022
Very instilling. good lecturing skills, vast knowledge . i just loved . Practical approaches and well structured questions and dicussions
MK
Dec 4, 2021
Wonderful course to be learnt, u will have an exposure of factors effecting health and its dynamics of sustainability.
By rachel v•
Jul 5, 2021
loved it!
By Андреева А А•
Aug 4, 2021
A very good course. I speak as a very demanding person. I enjoyed it. The professors provided a lot of important information. Not only interesting one, but also useful for practical use: graphs, schemes, resources, manuals, examples of the implementation of many urban innovative solutions in cities of different countries. For me personally, it is very important when there is an example of someone's experience. Since it is possible to reduce the quantity of errors. The information is diverse and versatile. I have learned a lot and it is good that there is an opportunity to return to the course again if I need information. Many thanks to the professors, you are very pleasant and interesting, thank you to everyone who made efforts to create this course. The interest in urban design and planning with the inclusion of green elements is now increasing all over the world and this course will be extremely in demand. Thanks! It was a valuable experience.
By JOSE R I F A•
Oct 3, 2021
ha sido un gran curso con material muy actualizado, proveniente de instituciones prestigiadas. Ofrece al estudiante una amplia perspectiva de como se hermanan el Urbanismo y la salud para beneficio de la humanidad. Me quedo muy complacido por el curso. Entre a él como “oyente” y desconozco si aún es posible obtener el certificado? He e cumplido con todoas las tareas.
By gandi m•
Dec 5, 2021
By Tiago M•
Oct 11, 2021
Excellent topics (videos, reading resources, ...) and professionals! 5 stars!
By Marlown E C G•
Jan 4, 2022
Exelente, aprendi muchas cosas importantes sobre el urbanismo y la salud.
By Ay�e M E•
Oct 27, 2021
very beneficial course
By CE2210_ A Y•
Aug 14, 2021
By Hlumelo F•
Aug 2, 2021
By Flavia B•
Nov 1, 2021
I am trying to download my certificate but the following error message appears on the screen: Attempted to fetch PDF but got the following errors:Could not find a rectangular or square logo for partner Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Please notify the Partner to upload one.
By Tasneem Z B•
Nov 17, 2021
The course is really good. I wish there was some type of written assignment where we could apply our learning
By Ana C H•
Apr 15, 2022
As a young architects, profoundly interested in cities and those inhabiting them, I found this course truly insightful. It gives an overview of the main aspects connecting urban planning and public health, underlining what professionals can do, based on other case studies, to make the first serve the second. I also found very helpful Week 5 videos on how to translate the knowledge we gathered to analyse the challenges around us, raise public awareness on those and advocate convincingly to reach to tailor-made solutions.
By Sascha H•
May 2, 2022
It was a great course, a perfect introduction into the topic of the connection between Urbanisation and Health and how to engage in sustainable solutions.
I enjoyed the videos and the interesting insights they provided. I also liked the fact that after each video we had to answer some questions, that was just perfect.
By IRINE•
May 7, 2022
By Carolina S•
Jan 22, 2022
Excellent course. I fully recommend it.
By Burcu K B•
Apr 13, 2022
Thank you
By Rodolfo A F R•
Feb 27, 2022
EXCELLENT