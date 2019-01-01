Profile

Flemming Konradsen

Professor, Director

Bio

Flemming Konradsen, a professor of international environmental health at the University of Copenhagen, has more than twenty years of research and programming experience in the field of environmental health and global health. He is also the director of the Copenhagen School of Global Health. Professor Konradsen focuses his research on human health related to water supply, sanitation and hygiene; acute pesticide poisoning; and control of vector borne diseases in Asia, Africa and Europe. Research methods include epidemiology, qualitative studies, costing studies, health promotion and health systems analysis. He has extensive experience from multidisciplinary field based research.

Professor Konradsen is responsible for a number of programs aimed at building research capacity at university level in Asia and Africa and has significant involvement with educational programs in East Africa, South Asia and the Nordic region. Flemming Konradsen has worked for international research organisations, universities, development NGOs and national research organizations.

Courses

An Introduction to Global Health

Urbanisation and Health - Promoting Sustainable Solutions

Sustainable Tourism – promoting environmental public health

