The MOOC introduces learners to key environmental health and natural resources management challenges associated with the rapid growth in international tourist arrivals into low-income countries. Since infrastructural and regulatory capacities in such countries are often limited they are more exposed to the negative implications of such development. The MOOC will present experiences and potential avenues to develop a more sustainable form of tourism.
Sustainable Tourism – promoting environmental public healthUniversity of Copenhagen
About this Course
Offered by
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Tourism and the global sustainability agenda
This module will present the global trends in tourism and its social and environmental impacts. Policies and strategies aimed at developing a more sustainable form of tourism in low-income countries will be discussed, including the role of sustainability certification systems for hotels and destinations. The importance of tourism to Zanzibar and the environmental health impacts associated with the tourist sector on Zanzibar will be highlighted.
Tourism - a major consumer of freshwater and producer of waste water
This module will highlight the role of hotels, in low-income countries in tropical and sub-tropical regions of the world, as significant consumers of freshwater and producers of wastewater. The module will discuss the impacts this may have on the health of the marine ecosystem and the management of the freshwater resources, especially the problem of saltwater intrusion. Zanzibar will be used as a case. The potential of introducing new policies, technologies and management approaches in support of a more sustainable management of water resources will be discussed.
Promoting the environment
The general challenges of managing solid waste generation by the tourist sector will be highlighted and examples provided to explain the scope of the problem. The extent and nature of the obstacles associated with poor solid waste management linked to the tourist sector on Zanzibar will be discussed focusing on the environmental health impacts of waste generation. Policies and private sector initiatives taken to improve waste management will be presented. In particular, environmental management interventions aimed at mosquito control at resorts will be highlighted as an example of how to develop a more sustainable tourist sector.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.74%
- 4 stars19.53%
- 3 stars3.75%
- 2 stars1.22%
- 1 star0.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABLE TOURISM – PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL PUBLIC HEALTH
This was a wake call for me and how much of an impact tourism has on the environment. I think this course should be shared with the hospitality and tourism industry at large.
Very understanding for someone like me who is not in the tourism sector. Only but is that there are articles and videos which are not for public access. The videos and interviews are very interesting.
i really enjoyed this course. It allowed me to understand in details the impact of tourism in certain countries and the importance of a more sustainable concept of tourism.
Tourism is a catalyst of change especially in the environmental aspect. I have learned a lot with this course and an eye opener for me as a government tourism influencer. Thank you.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.