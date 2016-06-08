About this Course

8,854 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Maternal Child Health
  • Reproductive Health
  • Public Health
  • Community Health
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,783 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Defining and Measuring Global Health

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 97 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Infectious Diseases

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Maternal and Child Health

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AN INTRODUCTION TO GLOBAL HEALTH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder