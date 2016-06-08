This course will provide you with an overview of the most important health challenges facing the world today. You will gain insight into how challenges have changed over time, we will discuss the likely determinants of such changes and examine future projections. Successful international strategies and programs promoting human health will be highlighted and global health governance structures will be mapped and the role of the key actors explored.
- Maternal Child Health
- Reproductive Health
- Public Health
- Community Health
University of Copenhagen
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Defining and Measuring Global Health
Welcome to the first module of this global health course. In the first lesson we will introduce you to the overall concepts and definitions of global health and examine the question "What are the biggest global health challenges?". You'll get to hear some answers from fellow learners from around the world, and also have an opportunity to join the conversation here in the course discussion forums. We also have an interview with Professor Susan Whyte about the impact of health policy on a population's health. The second lesson deals with the central tools needed to measure global health burden. Together these two lessons will form the basis on which all the other topical modules are built. Enjoy!
Infectious Diseases
The second module of this course is focussed on infectious diseases. Lesson 3 will introduce you to the concept of infectious diseases and their relation to poverty and development, and lesson 4 will go through three prominent examples of infectious diseases that are still unfinished agendas in large parts of the world.
Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries
In the third module we'll have a closer look at non-communicable diseases, in short NCDs, and examine the forces that are behind the global epidemic rise of NCDs such as diabetes. The module also includes a lesson about mental health and injuries - two major global health challenges that are often ignored when dealing with NCDs.
Maternal and Child Health
This fourth module deals with maternal and child health. The first focus will be on the important, and at times controversial, topic of sexual and reproductive health and rights, often shortened to SRHR. This is followed by a short lesson focussed on child health.
Great material taught by such experienced professors and professionals in the area. Wonderful to increase your knowledge in this field, an area where there still so much to be done!
Very informative for someone not having any previous knowledge in the field. Some lectures are a bit old, but it does not affect the quality of the course.
A very informational course. Gives a good overview of the concept. Only if they add recent developments and updates on infectious diseases like Zika and Ebola, it would be great.
Very structured, perfect overview of aspects of Global healthcare, engaging lectures with multiple experts and professors in their field. Highly recommended!
