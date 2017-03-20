This course proposes an overview of current global health challenges drawing on the insights of several academic disciplines including medicine, public health, law, economics, social sciences and humanities. This interdisciplinary approach will guide the student into seven critical topics in global health.
Global Health: An Interdisciplinary OverviewUniversity of Geneva
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
University of Geneva
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Welcome to Global Health: An Interdisciplinary Overview! This course consists of the course guides, including discussion forum activities and assessments, along with presentations by a range of presenters, from the University of Geneva, The Graduate Institute, WHO, UNDP, WTO, IUCN, Medicines Patent Pool, among others. You will benefit from the insights and perspectives of multiple contributors involved in global health research, teaching, policy and practice across disciplines and sectors. Your enjoyment and benefits from the course will above all depend on your participation within this course, and we very much look forward to your participation through the discussion forums. Enjoy the course!
Introduction to Global Health concepts
This module will introduce the concept of global health. Global health is a relatively new field and there is currently some debate over its definition.
Emerging Trends in Global Health: Infectious Diseases
There are 7 parts to module 3. Lessons 3 & 4 are both introductory sections that describe key concepts necessary to understand infectious diseases and how we deal with them. Lesson 5 constitutes the core lesson of module 3. This lesson focuses on the current global situation and future challenges for the most prominent infectious diseases of the world. In lessons 6-9 we discuss neglected tropical diseases, re-emerging infectious diseases and epidemics/pandemics. Finally, lesson 10 and 10b summarize module 3 in a set of key conclusions.
Emerging Trends in Global Health: Non-Communicable Diseases and Disability
In this module we consider the rise of non-communicable (NCDs) diseases across countries, along with mental disorders and disability.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.51%
- 4 stars22.73%
- 3 stars6.72%
- 2 stars1.85%
- 1 star1.16%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL HEALTH: AN INTERDISCIPLINARY OVERVIEW
Fun and Interesting Course! Learned a bunch of stuff I hadn't really known and put together in my mind prior to this course. Thanks to all of y'all who put this course together. Dr Quincy
A very beneficial course for people seeking to gain knowledge in the field of Global Health or Healthcare in general
It was one of the most comprehensive prelude of global health by experts in very understandable manner
As a student in global health. it was so helpful to gain an overall knowledge for global health, from many aspects from lead healthcare professionals all over the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.