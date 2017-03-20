About this Course

6,938 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,398 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Global Health concepts

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Emerging Trends in Global Health: Infectious Diseases

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 152 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Emerging Trends in Global Health: Non-Communicable Diseases and Disability

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL HEALTH: AN INTERDISCIPLINARY OVERVIEW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder