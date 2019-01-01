Profile

Antoine Flahault

Professor of Public Health and Director of the Institute of Global Health (Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva) and co-Director of Centre Virchow-Villermé (Université Paris Descartes)

    Bio

    Antoine Flahault MD, PhD in biomathematics, is professor of public health at Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva where he is the Director of the Institute of Global Health, at Campus Biotech (since Jan. 2014). He has been appointed founding director of the French School of Public Health (EHESP, Rennes, 2007-2012), co-director of Centre Virchow-Villermé for Public Health Paris-Berlin (Université Descartes, Sorbonne Paris Cité), co-director of the European Academic Global Health Alliance (EAGHA), president of the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA). He has conducted his research in mathematical modelling of communicable diseases, has chaired the WHO collaborative centre for electronic disease surveillance, has coordinated research on Chikungunya in Indian Ocean (Inserm Prize, 2006), was scientific curator of a large exhibition Epidemik, la Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie (Paris, Rio and Sao Paulo). He was elected corresponding member at Académie Nationale de Médecine (Paris). Last Jan 2015, he had 250 scientific publication referenced in Medline.

    Courses

    Global Health at the Human-Animal-Ecosystem Interface

    In the footsteps of Zika… approaching the unknown

    COVID-19 : à la recherche des contacts

    Ebola : Vaincre ensemble !

    Disease Screening in Public Health

    Global Health: An Interdisciplinary Overview

    Global Health Security, Solidarity and Sustainability through the International Health Regulations

