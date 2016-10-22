About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introducing Zika virus, its vectors and its hosts

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Following the tracks of Zika virus

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Prevention and control

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

